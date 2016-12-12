India vs England, 4th Test, Day 5, Highlights: Hosts Win in Mumbai, Seal Series 3-0

Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the Mumbai Test in favour of India with a magical spell.

Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the Mumbai Test in favour of India with a magical spell. © BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India on Monday completed an impressive win over England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Powered by Ravichandran Ashwin, who bagged all four of the visitors' wickets this morning, the home side won the 4th Test by an innings and 36 runs. India also won the five-match Test series 3-0. India are now unbeaten in 17 Tests and Kohli has 13 wins as Test skipper. (SCORECARD)

India vs England 4th Test Day 5 Highlights from Mumbai

10:56 IST: The series now moves to Chennai. That's it from us for today. Do join us on December 16 for the 5th and final Test. Adios!

10:52 IST: Kohli and India deserve a lot of credit for bouncing back after being reduced to 307/6 at one stage.

10:41 IST: Kohli praises Ashwin for his stupendous display in the Mumbai Test.

10:40 IST: Kohli is the man-of-the-match for this 235-run knock. Well deserved!

10:24 IST: This is a huge win for India, considering England scored 400 runs in the first innings.

10:23 IST: India win by an innings and 36 runs in Mumbai. 3-0 series win for Virat Kohli and his boys.

10:10: OUT! Ashwin gets his fourth and seals the win for India.

9:54 IST: OUT! England nine down, as Ashwin removes Rashid.

9:45 IST: WICKET! Ashwin cleans up Chris Woakes with an absolute beauty. England on the brink.

9:42 IST: WICKET! Ashwin's carom ball traps Jonny Bairstow lbw. The right-hander departs for 51. India three wickets away from a series win.

9:30 IST: Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease. India have started with Ashwin and Jadeja.

9:25 IST: Morning all! Welcome to our live cricket blog for the final day of the India vs England Test in Mumbai.

Resuming Day 4 at 451/7, Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav carried on their partnership on Sunday to bat the entire morning session.

The duo put together a record stand of 241 runs which is the highest eighth wicket stand in Indian Test history, breaking the record of Mohammad Azharuddin and Anil Kumble's 161 which was put together way back in 1996 against South Africa in Kolkata.

Kohli and Jayant eventually departed for scores of 235 and 104, respectively, as India folded their innings at 631 to take a 231-run first innings lead.

In response, England lost three early wickets, with Indian bowlers piling the pressure on the visitors.

Despite a brief resistance, England lost three more wickets before stumps.

Now with a lead of 49 runs, India will hope to pick the four remaining England wickets early on and seal the series win.