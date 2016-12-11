India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, Highlights: Kohli, Vijay's Tons Put Hosts in Command

Virat Kohli scored his 15th Test century to hand India the advantage vs England in the Mumbai Test.

Virat Kohli scored his 15th Test century to hand India the advantage vs England in the Mumbai Test. © BCCI

Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli led India's reply against England on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test on Saturday. The duo put together a century partnership after the hosts lost Cheteshwar Pujara on the second ball of the day. Despite being under pressure, Vijay and Kohli continued to play positive cricket to dominate the England bowlers. Vijay departed after scoring his 8th ton, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 147 at stumps. (SCORECARD)

India vs England: 4th Test Day 3 Highlights from Mumbai

16:52 IST: That is all for today. Do join us for India Vs England 4th Test Day 3 at Mumbai on Sunday. Adios!

16:50 IST: At a time it looks as though the Indian batting would collapse. But Virat held it all together. This has to go down as one of this best knocks.

Sometimes you have to accept that you come up against someone too good..That was the case today for England .@imVkohli is a Genius .. #Fact — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2016

16:49 IST: Kohli was sensational. Almost faultless and the England players realised that.

England's fielders shake Kohli's hand as he walks off with 147* to his name - an innings for the ages, and it's put India in control. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) December 10, 2016

16:46 IST: The 87-run stand for the 8th wicket between Kohli and Jayant deflated England.

At Stumps on Day 3 of the 4th Test, #TeamIndia are 451/7, lead #ENG(400) by 51 runs (Virat 147*, Jayant 30* ) #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DLnLRWCm2I — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2016

16:44 IST: It's stumps on Day 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli and Jayant played out the final few overs quite comfortably.

16:26 IST: Many England fans feel Cook hasn't been on the ball today.

Cook now asking for reviews we don't have. Just about sums up his dreadful captaincy. #INDvENG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2016

16:15 IST: FOUR! Kohli step out and slaps Rashid's ball straight down the ground. The leg-spinner looks tired now.

16:13 IST: FOUR! Another handsome drive by Jayant, this time off Moeen.

16:08 IST: FOUR! Jayant plays a glorious cover drive off Rashid. He moves onto 24.

15:58 IST: After 133 overs, India 421/7 (Kohli 136*, Jayant 11*)

15:53 IST: FOUR! Virat flicks Anderson's ball off his pads between deep square leg and deep midwicket.

15:51 IST: FOUR! Class from Kohli. He punches Woakes' ball straight down the ground. Rashid at mid-off has no chance. Quality!

15:45 IST: DROPPED! Jayant edges one off Anderson, but Root at first slip puts down a regulation catch. That should have been taken.

15:38 IST: England take the second new ball. Alastair Cook hands it to James Anderson. Can they dismiss Kohli?

15:30 IST: FOUR! Kohli whips Rashid's ball through midwicket for a boundary. Trademark shot!

15:21 IST: This stat should help put Kohli's form into proper perspective.

Virat Kohli 500 runs in this series, 2nd time in his career (692 in Aus 2014/15)

Sachin Tendulkar 500+ in a series: never!#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 10, 2016

15:17 IST: FOUR! Kohli guides the ball towards the third man region for a boundary off Woakes.

15:15 IST: After 123 overs, India 385/7 (Kohli 109*, Jayant 6*)

15:09 IST: HUNDRED! Kohli reaches his 15th Test ton with a single. What a knock this has been from the skipper.

Wankhede celebrates as @imVkohli brings up his 15th Test ton. This has been a batting masterclass from #TeamIndia skipper #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/N0xIy2CgNi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2016

15:00 IST: Jayant Yadav needs to bat sensibly here. He can bat, as we have seen in the series.

14:50 IST: OUT! Jadeja loses concentration and skies one off Rashid. Buttler takes a tricky catch after coming in from mid-off.

14:47 IST: Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at Alastair Cook's captaincy on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test.

14:44 IST: Kohli is nearing his 15th Test ton. He's now batting on 94.

14:38 IST: The final session of the day is underway.

14:15 IST: Time for tea on Day 3 in the Mumbai Test. India 348/6 (Kohli 83*, Jadeja 22*)

At Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Test, #TeamIndia are 348/6, trail #ENG (400) by 52 runs (Virat 83*, Jadeja 22*) #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/o9cP5e1Obr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2016

14:08 IST: Jadeja's carefree strokeplay has taken off the pressure form Kohli.

14:00 IST: Kohli, on 81, looks set for a big one here. He needs Jadeja to stick on though.

This innings by @imVkohli is already becoming a 'I WAS THERE' moment ....#INDvENG #Genius — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2016

13:59 IST: FOUR! Jadeja rocks back and clobbers the short ball from Moeen through midwicket.

13:46 IST: After 107 overs, India 325/6 (Kohli 72*, Jadeja 10*)

Live cricket score: India vs England - Joe Root struck twice to remove Parthiv Patel and R Ashwin.

Photo Credit: BCCI

13:45 IST: SIX! Jadeja pulls a shot ball from Root over midwicket for a maximum.

13:42 IST: DROPPED! Rashid drops Kohli. The right-hander hit the ball straight back to the leg-spinner, who couldn't hold on to it.

13:41 IST: FOUR! Kohli sweeps Rashid's ball powerfully for a boundary. That was hit very hard by the Indian skipper.

13:39 IST: FOUR! Jadeja hits Root straight back over his head for his first boundary.

13:37 IST: WICKET! Another one for Root. Ashwin flicked the ball firmly, but it went straight into the hands of Keaton Jennings at short-leg. The debutant struggled but held on to the ball. India six down.

13:27 IST: WICKET! Root strikes, Patel has to return to the pavilion after edging one to the keeper. India five down.

13:20 IST: Kohli has been in sensational form in 2016.

Kohli is now the leading run scorer in 2016, and he has played 12 fewer innings than Root, his nearest rival. #INDvENG — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 10, 2016

13:16 IST: Kohli breaks the shackles with a boundary off Rashid. Glorious shot!

13:11 IST: Time for a drinks break. After 99 overs, India 287/4 (Kohli 55*, Patel 4*)

Live cricket score: India vs England - Virat Kohli continued his good form with his 15th fifty.

Photo Credit: BCCI

13:06 IST: The boundaries have dried up after Nair's exit. England bowlers sense another wicket is around the corner.

13:02 IST: Former England captain Michael Vaughan is having some fun in Mumbai.

My pals down at the Oval Maidan were spot on ... #INDvENG #Kohli pic.twitter.com/wIikkQ8lAk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2016

12:57 IST: After 95 overs, India 281/4 (Kohli 52*, Patel 1*)

12:55 IST: WICKET! Karun Nair is trapped lbw by Moeen Ali. India now in a spot of bother. Parthiv Patel is the new man in.

12:44 IST: FOUR! Karun Nair executes the reverse-sweep to perfection off Moeen's bowling.

12:40 IST: FIFTY! That's Kohli's 15th half-century in Test cricket.

12:35 IST: Kohli is the key for India now. With no Ajinkya Rahane, India's middle-order is a little short on experience. Nair is playing in only his second Test and then there's Parthiv Patel, who returned to the Indian team at Mohali after 8 years on the sidelines.

12:31 IST: FOUR! Poor stuff from Rashid. His short ball is pulled for a four by Karun Nair. The leg-spinner allowed the youngster to release the pressure with an easy hit.

Live cricket score: India vs England - Murali Vijay was dismissed for 136 by Adil Rashid.

Photo Credit: BCCI

12:29 IST: OUT! Vijay hits a full toss from Rashid straight back into his hands. He is absolutely distraught. That was a soft dismissal. Vijay walks back after scoring 136.

12:22 IST: FOUR! Vijay steps out, meets Moeen's ball on the full and powers it straight down the ground. That was powerfully hit by the right-hander.

12:16 IST: The post-lunch session is underway at the Wankhede Stadium.

11:37 IST: It's lunch on Day 3 of the 4th India vs England Test. Kohli (44*) and Vijay (124*) dominated that morning session. India now trail by 153 runs.

At Lunch on Day 3 of the 4th Test, #TeamIndia are 247/2, trail ENG(400) by 153 runs (Vijay 124*, Virat 44*) #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dAj484aOFK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2016

11:32 IST: Vijay picks up two runs to bring up the 100-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. 101 off 182 balls now.

11:29 IST: The odd ball continues to spin viciously, putting a doubt in the the batsman's mind. But Kohli and Vijay have showcased excellent footwork so far.

11:21 IST: Vijay given out lbw by the umpire. He reviews it and the decision is reversed. The ball clipped his bat before hitting the pad. Crowd is delighted.

11:07 IST: Vijay hits Anderson straight back over his head for a four. Lovely follow through.

11:06 IST: The Kohli-Vijay partnership is now worth 81 runs. Cook needs ideas and some wickets here.

Live cricket score: India vs England - Murali Vijay's 8th ton came at a crucial time for the hosts.

Photo Credit: BCCI

10:59 IST: Another single, another milestone. That's 4000 Test runs for Virat. What a player!

10:55 IST: HUNDRED! Vijay takes a single and brings up his 8th Test ton. This has been a superb knock from the right-hander.

10:44 IST: Vijay picks up two runs off Anderson, moves to 99.

10:42 IST: How good is Virat Kohli?

10:40 IST: Agree?

If England were a bowler short, would Adil Rashid have got the ball a bit more? Sometimes too much choice invades thought. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2016

10:36 IST: FOUR! Short from Stokes and Kohli pulls the ball through midwicket for a boundary.

10:21 IST: Kohli picks up a single to bring up India's 200.

10:20 IST: That's the fifty-run partnership between Kohli and Vijay.

10:12 IST: Vijay and Kohli have not allowed Moeen Ali to dominate. Super batting by the duo. Vijay is nearing his 8th Test ton.

10:02 IST: It is wonderful to see fans turning up for the Mumbai Test. It's the weekend and Kohli is at the crease. What else can a cricket fan wish for?

9:56 IST: This is classic Test match cricket. The Indian batsmen need to dig deep here.

9:50 IST: SIX! Vijay steps out and goes straight over the bowler's head. Moeen will be happy though. England have runs in the bank and are looking to attack early.

9:48 IST: FOUR! Another one for Kohli. Exactly similar to the previous one.

9:46 IST: FOUR! Kohli opens the face of the bat and steers the ball through the gully region. Good, positive start by the Indian captain.

9:43 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli scores the first boundary of the morning. He guides the ball past backward point.

Live cricket score: India vs England - Jake Ball Dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara early

Photo Credit: BCCI

9:33 IST: WICKET! Horror start for India. Jake Ball's delivery jags back in, Pujara shoulders his arms and ends up losing his off-stump. Crowed stunned!

9:29 IST: Historic day in Indian cricket...

Today in 1988: A 15-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his fc cricket debut at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai against Gujarat.#RanjiTrophy — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 10, 2016

9:23 IST: Vijay and Pujara will soon be out in the middle. Vijay looked solid on Day 2. Can he go on to get a big one?

9:18 IST: Morning all! Welcome to our live cricket blog for Day 3 of the India vs England Test.

There is still a long way to go and the hosts will look to Vijay and Pujara to further extend their 107-run partnership. As the match progresses, batsmen will find it hard to score runs on this track. Hence the first session of play on Day 3 will be extremely crucial.

With the injury to Ajinkya Rahane, India's middle-order lacks the experience to bat on such a testing track. Karun Nair is playing only his second Test and Parthiv Patel has returned to the Test arena after a long gap. Hence, Pujara, Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli will have to do bulk of the scoring for the home side.

England's spinners failed to make good use of the turning Wankhede track on Friday. Alastair Cook will hope for this to change on Day 3. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will have to deliver the goods for England, as pacers have found no assistance from the wicket so far. Though Ali dismissed Rahul with an absolute beauty, England would have been a lot happier with at least another Indian wicket.

Vijay will look to use his feet against the spinners and play with a positive intent, as he did on Day 2. If he succeeds in putting pressure on Ali and Rashid, India will have an edge in this Test.

However, if England are able to make early inroads into the Indian batting line-up, skipper Virat Kohli will be under immense pressure, especially with no in the middle order.