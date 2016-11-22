India vs England, 2nd Test Highlights: Bowlers Power India to 246-Run Win

Indian bowlers had a field day on Monday as the hosts dismissed eight England batsman to cruise to a 246-run win in the 2nd Test in Vizag, and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Catch highlights of India vs England 2nd Test here. (SCORECARD)

13:00 IST: "The idea was to show intent and get as many runs as possible. I was striking the ball well. Biggest positive is the way the fast bowlers bowled," says Virat Kohli.

12:55 IST: "Disappointed at losing those 5 wickets on Day 2. India is where you have to score first innings runs," says Alastair Cook.

12:45 IST: Jayant Yadav has some high praise for Ravichandran Ashwin. "To be bowling in tandem with Ashwin is great. He takes the pressure off and you can express yourself in the best way possible," he says.

12:32 IST: OUT! That's it for India! Yadav dismisses James Anderson (lbw), to hand India a 246-run win in the second Test. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0.

12:28 IST: OUT! Stuart Broad is dismissed by Jayant Yadav. India one wicket away from a win now.

12:22 IST: A victory is not far away now for India. It's a difficult track to bat on now, and England will be lucky to stretch this till the final session.

12:15 IST: Bowled! Zafar Ansari is dismissed by Ashwin. England 143/8 now, and India just two wickets away from a win.

12:12 IST: Welcome back to our live coverage. Jayant Yadav starts the proceedings for India with Zafar Ansari on strike. He starts off with a maiden over.

11:36 IST: That's it in the first session of the day. England 142/7 after 93 overs (Bairstow 23*, Ansari 0*).

11:21 IST: OUT! Adil Rashid gives away an outside edge to a Shami delivery, and is caught by Saha. England 129/7 (90.4 overs).

11:16 IST: Bairstow hits Jayant Yadav for two consecutive boundaries. England 125/6 from 90 overs (Bairstow 10*, Rashid 0*).

11:03 IST: OUT! Joe Root falls for lbw from a Mohammed Shami delivery. England 115/6 (87 overs).

10:53 IST: OUT! Ben Stokes is dismissed for six runs by Jayant Yadav! England are on the ropes in Vizag. The visitors are 115/5 after 85.4 overs.

10:43 IST: So far so good for Stokes and Root. They are adding the odd run in between the overs. England 114/4 after 83 overs (Root 25*, Stokes 5*).

10:32 IST: Eighty overs gone in England's second innings. They are 110/4 (Root 25*, Stokes 1*).

10:25 IST: Ashwin and Jadeja will be encouraged by the turn on the pitch. This is going to be a mammoth task for England. Root and Stokes need to string together a long partnership here, or the visitors will be in serious trouble.

10:15 IST: OUT! Moeen Ali is caught by Kohli from Jadeja's delivery. He falls for 2 runs. England 101/4 from 74 overs.

10:11 IST: Root and Ali trying to steady things down a bit in Vizag. England 101/3 (Root 17*, Ali 2*).

10:02 IST: England have reached the 100-run mark. They are 100/3 after 70 overs. (Root 16*, Ali 2*)

09:53 IST: Big appeal from India after Saha appears to catch an outside edge from Root. The umpire's finger goes up, but Root calls for a review and replays show he is safe. The original decision is cancelled.

09:46 IST: OUT! Duckett goes for a duck! He is caught by Saha from an Ashwin delivery. England 92/3 from 65 overs.

09:42 IST: Root gives away an edge to an Ashwin delivery, but is dropped by Kohli as leg slip.

09:37 IST: Root finds the gap from an Ashwin delivery and it rolls away to the boundary. England 91/2 after 61 overs (Root 9*, Duckett 0*).

09:33 IST: Jadeja starts off with a maiden over. Ashwin is bowling from the other end.

09:30 IST: Ravindra Jadeja starts the bowling for India on Day 5. He will complete the remainder of his over with Ben Duckett on strike for England.

09:22 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Vizag Test.

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is getting slower and lower with the variable bounce causing more than a few problems. However, Cook and Hameed showed that if one bats with discipline and shows some fight, the spin can be negated.

For long period of England's innings, Ashwin and Jadeja were left frustrated by the grit shown by Cook and Hameed. However, captain Virat Kohli will be happy man, especially after Jadeja dismissed Cook on the final ball of the day.

Cook's wicket could very well be the difference. The English still have some batting left but it will be the wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes that the Indians will be eyeing.