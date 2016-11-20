India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Late Strikes Give India Edge

India took charge of the 2nd Test vs England with two late strikes on Day 4.

India took charge of the 2nd Test vs England with two late strikes on Day 4. © BCCI

After an epic blockathon by England openers Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed while chasing a target of 405 runs, India managed to pick two wickets before stumps on Day 5 to take charge of the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. Catch highlights India vs England 2nd Test here. (SCORECARD)

16:50 IST: That's it from us for today. Do join us for live coverage of Day 5's action tomorrow.

16:35 IST: OUT! A big wicket for India as Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Alastair Cook for lbw. England end the day at 87/2, and will need 318 more on Day 5 to win.

16:20 IST: Alastair Cook completes his 53rd Test half-century with a single. England are 83/1 after 56 overs. (Cook 50*, Root 5*).

16:15 IST: Root is handling it well so far on a difficult pitch. England will be very happy to end the day with the loss of just one wicket.

16:02 IST: OUT! R Ashwin dismisses Haseeb Hameed (lbw) for 25. England 75/1, chasing India's target of 405.

16:00 IST: Fifty overs have been completed in England's 2nd innings, and they are 75/0 (Cook 47*, Hameed 25*).

15:50 IST: Cook survives two reviews from India, first from a Jadeja delivery, and then an Ashwin delivery. Close calls both, but the umpires' decisions stand on both occasions.

15:43 IST: Costly over from Ashwin, as he goes for 9 runs. England 69/0 from 45 overs (Cook 45*, Hameed 24).

15:37 IST: England are 60/0 after 44 overs. If they manage to end the day without losing a wicket, they will be in with a chance of winning tomorrow.

15:26 IST: This is turning out to be some defence from Cook and Hameed. Both have looked untroubled so far, and Indian bowlers are getting increasingly frustrated. England 53/0 (Cook 35*, Hamed 18*).

15:13 IST: 38 overs gone. England are 51/0 (Cook 33*, Hameed 18*).

15:03 IST: 49/0 after 35 overs. This is turning out to be a pretty good day for England. The hosts' search for a breakthrough continues.

14:50 IST: Hameed directs a Shami delivery to the boundary through fine leg. England 46/0 after 32 overs (Cook 29*, Hameed 17*).

14:42 IST: Two runs from the first two overs of the day's final session. England 42/0 (Cook 29*, Hameed 13*).

14:16 IST: That's it in the second session. England are 40/0 after 28 overs. (Cook 28*, Hameed 12*)

14:02 IST: Five runs from Jayant Yadav's third over. England are 40/0 after 26 overs (Cook 28*, Hameed 12*).

13:55 IST: Cook and Hameed continue to showcase some quality defence here. England 34/0 after 24 overs. (Cook 22*, Hameed 12*)

13:43 IST: This is getting a bit frustrating for India. Cook and Hameed both showing maturity and adding the odd runs in between the overs. They are 29/0 after 20 overs (Cook 18*, Hameed 11*).

13:30 IST: Sixteen overs gone, England are 22 without any loss. (Cook 11*, Hameed 11*).

13:17 IST: Thirteen overs gone, and India yet to get a breakthrough. Alastair Cook will be happy with England's start so far. They are 18/0 (Cook 9*, Hameed 9*).

13:05 IST: No run from Ashwin's second over. England 17/0 after 8 overs (Cook 9*, Hameed 8*).

12:55 IST: Five runs from Shami's over. England 11/0 after 5 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin has been introduced to the bowling attack.

12:48 IST: Cautious start from England. They are clearly in no hurry here. 6/0 after 4 overs (Cook 5, Hameed 1).

12:32 IST: Welcome back to our live coverage. Mohammed Shami starts India's bowling, with Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed opening for England.

Stuart Broad picked four wickets for England in India's second innings.

11:55 IST: OUT! That's the end of India's innings as Mohammed Shami is stumped by Bairstow for a Moeen Ali delivery for a score of 19. India fold their innings at 204, with Jayant Yadav remaining unbeaten at 27. England have a target of 405 runs.

11:48 IST: Two back-to-back boundaries from Jayant Yadav take India past 200 runs and their lead beyond 400. The hosts are 204/9 (Yadav 27*, Shami 19*).

11:44 IST: Shami with yet another six. India 192/9 (Jayant 19*, Shami 19*).

11:30 IST: Positive intent from Shami so far. He is keeping the score ticking with Yadav. India 179/9 (Jayant 13*, Shami 13*)

11:23 IST: A big six off Rashid by Shami. India 174/9 (Jayant 9*, Shami 11*).

11:11 IST: OUT! Umesh Yadav departs for a duck as India are close to folding their innings. They are 162/9 with Jayant Yadav unbeaten on 8.

11:01 IST: OUT! Jadeja attempts a six from a Rashid delivery. He doesn't get enough power behind his shot, and Moeen Ali takes the catch to dismiss him for 14. India 162/8 (Jayant 8*)

10:55 IST: Jadeja and Jayant Yadav with some quick runs after Kohli's dismissal. India will be looking to cross the 200-run mark in this innings. They are current;y 161/7 after 50 overs. (Jadeja 14*, Jayant 8*)

Virat Kohli scored 81 runs in India's 2nd innings.

10:42 IST: OUT! Kohli gives away an outside edge to a Rashid delivery, and Ben Stokes takes an acrobatic catch at slips.

10:35 IST: Jadeja ends Rashid's over with a six. India 148/6 (Kohli 79*, Jadeja 11*).

10:28 IST: Six runs from that over. India 140/6 (Kohli 78*, Jadeja 4*).

10:17 IST: OUT! Saha departs for lbw from an Adil Rashid delivery; just two runs for him. India 130/6 (Kohli 73*).

10:10 IST: OUT! This time Ashwin is gone! He gives away a faint outside edge to a Broad delivery, and is caught by Bairstow. He goes for just seven runs. India 127/5 (Kohli 73*).

10:05 IST: Ashwin is declared out after an lbw appeal by Broad. A review shows he got a big inside edge. The original decision is cancelled. India 125/4 (Kohli, 72*, Ashwin 6*).

10:00 IST: Ashwin has been quick to get off the mark. He will be looking to put on a good partnership with Kohli. India 124/4 (Kohli 71*, Ashwin 6*).

09:53 IST: OUT! Rahane gives away an outside edge to a Stuart Broad delivery, and is caught by Cook at slips.

09:45 IST: Kohli directs a delivery towards wide of mid off for a boundary. A total of six runs from that over. Indi 114/3 (Kohli 69*, Rahane 24*).

09:40 IST: An overthrow sees the last delivery of Anderson's first over of the day go for five runs. India are 108/3 after 36 overs. (Kohli 64*, Rahane 23*)

09:35 IST: Two runs from that over, taking India's 2nd innings total to 100/3 and overall lead to 300 runs.

09:30 IST: Stuart Broad starts the day's proceedings for England, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli on strike.

09:25 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day's play from the 2nd Test between India and England.

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is getting slower and lower with the variable bounce causing more than a few problems. With batting getting harder as time passes, India's first innings lead of 200 runs could prove to be the difference on this match.

Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets as England were bowled out for 255. India lost openers -- Murali Vijay and KL Rahul -- early again while Cheteshwar Pujara failed to carry on from the first innings falling prey to James Anderson.

Captain Kohli struck another fifty and along with Ajinkya Rahane added 58 runs for the fourth wicket to put India in total control at stumps on Day 3.