India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3, Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli Put India on Top

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 22nd five-wicket haul in Tests with a superb display of spin bowling. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli put in exceptional performances on Day 3 to put India on top against England in Vizag. The off-spinner picked up five wickets, while the Indian skipper scored his 13th half-century. India lead England by 298 runs. Catch all the highlights from Day 3 of the 2nd India vs England Test here. (SCORECARD)

16:50 IST: That's it from us for now. Do join us for all the action on Sunday from Vizag. Adios!

16:48 IST: The Indians will be satisfied with their performance on Day 3. They will look to bat at least till lunch on Day 4 before declaring. There is plenty of time left in this Test to bowl England out.

16:47 IST: Kohli's fifty helped calm the nerves in the Indian dressing room, especially after the loss of three wickets.

16:46 IST: It has been an absorbing day of Test cricket. England fought hard in the 1st session, but Ashwin was too hot to handle for the visitors post lunch.

16:42 IST: India ended the day on 98/3. With a lead of 298 runs and seven wickets in hand, the hosts are now firm favorites to go 1-0 up in the series.

16:40 IST: Kohli and Rahane made sure there were no more hiccups for India in the final session.

16:27 IST: That's the fifty-run stand between Kohli and Rahane.

16:25 IST: FIFTY! Kohli picks up a single off Rashid to bring up his 13th Test half-century.

16:10 IST: Kohli's footwork against the England spinners has been immaculate.

15:57 IST: At the end of 24 overs, India are 68/3 and lead by 268 runs.

15:50 IST: Kohli and Rahane have batted well after India lost three early wickets.

15:28 IST: FOUR! Kohli makes use of his bottom hand and whips the ball from the off-stump to beat the man at mid-on.

15:25 IST: WICKET! James Anderson produces an absolute beauty to remove Pujara. The ball pitches, moves back in and knocks down the middle stump.

15:15 IST: Kohli picks up two boundaries off Stokes. The skipper is in the mood!

15:09 IST: Yet again, it is up to Kohli and Pujara to get India out of difficult situation. There is relatively less pressure on the pair now thanks to the cushion of a 200-run first innings lead.

15:00 IST: FOUR! Square drive from Kohli off Rashid. So good to watch, this!

14:58 IST: FOUR! Kohli gets his first boundary with a drive through cover and mid-off. Superb timing on that stroke from the skipper.

14:55 IST: OUT! Rahul edged a faint one to the keeper off Broad. But the umpire turned down the appeal. After a brief consultation, England opted for the review. Cook and co proven right again. India lose their openers.

14:44 IST: WICKET! Broad's ball to Vijay finds his inside edge, on to the pad and into the hands of Root at gully. The umpire ruled not out. However, the review came to England's rescue.

14:37 IST: FOUR! Rahul plays the late square cut off Rashid. Exquisite!

14:18 IST: Vijay and Rahul took India to tea at 8/0. The hosts lead by 208 runs.

14:07 IST: The Indian openers have made a watchful start.

13:44 IST: England are bowled out for 255. India take a 200-run first innings lead. That was Ashwin's 22nd Test five-for.

13:43 IST: OUT! Ashwin gets his fifth with another lbw. Anderson out for a duck.

13:35 IST: WICKET! Ashwin traps Broad lbw. He isn't happy but England don't have any reviews remaining.

13:19 IST: FOUR! Rashid opens the face of the bat to Jayant's ball, guides it past gully.

13:10 IST: WICKET! Jadeja traps Ansari lbw. Again, England review the decision but nothing changes. The visitors lose their 8th wicket.

13:06 IST: FOUR! Slog-sweep off Ashwin fetches Rashid four more runs.

R Ashwin now has 50 Test wickets in 2016. Only Ragana Herath has more (54)#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 19, 2016

13:00 IST: FOUR! Ansari picks up his first boundary thanks to a full toss from Ashwin.

12:53 IST: WICKET! Ashwin traps Stokes lbw for 70. England went for the review but the original decision was termed as correct.

12:46 IST: FOUR! Another sweep by Stokes off Jadeja. This is superb batting from the left-hander.

12:43 IST: Big lbw appeal from Ashwin against Rashid. No says, Dharmasena. That was a close call.

12:36 IST: FOUR! Stokes pulls powerfully through midwicket for a four. Umesh needs to alter his length.

12:26 IST: FOUR! Rashid clips Yadav's leg-side ball down to long leg for a boundary.

12:22 IST: Kohli has thrown the ball to his pacers after lunch. Umesh and Shami bowling in tandem at the moment.

12:13 IST: The post lunch session is underway!

12:06 IST: This is a fair assessment by Michael Vaughan of the England effort in the first session.

The 100 partnership between @jbairstow21 & @benstokes38 was as good as it gets .. Huge amount of skill and batting intelligence .. #LovedIt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2016

11:36 IST: It's time for Lunch on Day 2! England (191/6) trail India by 264 runs. Thanks to Stokes and Bairstow, the visitors dominated the morning session.

Live cricket score: India vs England: Umesh Yadav cleaned up Jonny Bairstow with a yorker.

Photo Credit: BCCI

11:24 IST: WICKET! Umesh gives India the first breakthrough of the day. Bairstow departs after being bowled by the pacer with a full delivery.

11:05 IST: FIFTY! That's Jonny Bairstow's 12th Test half-century. Top knock!

10:59 IST: FIFTY! Ben Stokes brings up his eighth Test fifty with a single.

10:46 IST: FOUR! Bairstow sweeps Jayant for a boundary. Good, effective batting from the right-hander.

10:46 IST: At the end of 68 overs, England are 166/5.

10:30 IST: FOUR! Thick outside edge off Bairstow's bat goes past the first slip for a boundary. Ashwin isn't happy.

10:22 IST: FOUR! Stokes steps out, gets to the ball on the full and strikes it powerfully past mid-off for a boundary.

10:15 IST: England will be delighted with this start. At times, India have let Stokes and Bairstow off the hook by conceding some easy boundaries.

10:01 IST: FOUR! Stokes sweeps Ashwin for a boundary. That's the 50-run partnership between Stokes and Bairstow.

9:54 IST: Ashwin tests Stokes with some quality spin bowling. The left-hander does just enough to survive. Test match cricket at its best.

9:47 IST: FOUR! Stokes, on the back foot, plays it in front of square on the off-side. The fielder, Jayant Yadav, can't do much about it.

9:40 IST: FOUR! Stokes puts away a bad ball from Ashwin through midwicket for the day's first boundary.

9:38 IST: India use up both their reviews of this innings, as Ashwin appeals for a lbw against Bairstow. Like Kohli yest, the off-spinner immediately signals for a review without consulting any of his teammates.

9:36 IST: Umesh Yadav bowled the first over of the day.

9:31 IST: Here we go!

9:27 IST: Virat Kohli and the Indian camp will go all out to get that early wicket in the first session. That will set the tone for the rest of the day, as far as they are concerned.

9:23 IST: After surviving India's spin attack in the final session on Day 2, Stokes and Bairstow will be looking to make this partnership count.

9:21 IST: Good Morning! Welcome to our live cricket coverage for Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Vizag.

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium is already offering turn and the Indian spinners must be tempted to go after the English batsmen. Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets while debutant Jayant Yadav also got his first Test Wicket on the second day. Mohammed Shami got movement and removed England captain Alastair Cook.

India's third spinner Ravindra Jadeja is yet to get a wicket. However, all three would fancy their chances against the English batsmen.

For England, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow both are batting on 12. If India resist the two form making a big partnership, they could well be en route to a big lead.

