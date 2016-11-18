India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Puts India on Top

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Joe Root and Ben Duckett in the final session of Day 3.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star on Day 2 for India as he scored a half-century and picked up two wickets to put the hosts in a commanding position against England. At the end of second day's play, Alastair Cook's side trailed India by 352 runs with five wickets in hand. Catch all the highlights from Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test here. (SCORECARD)

16:45 IST: With a helpful pitch and in-form spinners, India appear set to take a big first innings lead.

16:44 IST: Ashwin was clearly the key player for India on Day 2. His fifty and two wickets put India in the drivers seat.

16:35 IST: Bairstow and Stokes showed tremendous grit to fight it out towards the end of the day.

16:34 IST: Ashwin bowled the final over the day, as England ended with 103/5.

16:11 IST: At the end of 44 overs, England are 93/5. Stokes (8*) and Bairstow (6*) at the crease.

16:04 IST: FOUR! Stokes ease off some of the pressure with a cut off Jayant.

15:58 IST: Jayant almost gets his second wicket! He beats stokes, the balls clips the bails, but they remain in position. Stokes is a lucky man.

15:48 IST: India are completely on top here in Vizag. Bairstow and Stokes need to bat exceptionally well to prevent any further damage.

15:37 IST: OUT! Jayant Yadav traps Moeen Ali lbw for his first Test wicket. Good use of the review by India. England five down.

15:23 IST: WICKET! Ashwin gets the big one. Joe Root departs for 53. His mistimed shot was taken at long-off.

15:18 IST: FIFTY! Joe Root picks up two runs to complete his 24th half-century in Test cricket.

15:10 IST: Moeen Ali joins Joe Root out in the middle.

15:08 IST: WICKET!! Ben Duckett (5) gone

Ashwin's delivery take a perilous spin and rattles the stumps of Duckett. England 72/3

15:05 IST: India's top two spinners R Ashwin and Amit Mishra are attacking from both ends. So far, they have restricted England but the hosts need wickets

15:00 IST: Joe Root has reached 46 in 76 balls. Can he get his 24th half-century?

14:50 IST: Ben Duckett is the new batsman on the crease for England

14:46 IST: WICKET! Confusion between Root and Hameed leads to the run out of the latter. That's shocking running between the wickets. Bonus wicket for India!

14:36 IST: Virat Kohli attacks with his spinners straightaway. Jadeja and Ashwin bowling at the England batsmen.

14:17 IST: It's team on Day 2. England are 34/1. Root and Hameed made sure there was no more damage in that session after England lost Cook to a beauty from Shami.

14:04 IST: Just two overs to go before tea.

13:51 IST: FOUR! Root plays a solid square drive off Umesh for a boundary.

Haseeb Hameed has potential in the India vs England series so far.

13:40 IST: Root and Hameed continue to be tested by Umesh and Shami.

13:30 IST: At the end of 6 overs, England are 12/1.

13:23 IST: Root and Hameed under a bit of pressure at the moment. This is a huge test, especially for the 19-year-old.

13:17 IST: WICKET! Shami breaches Cook's defense to rattle the off-stump, which is broken into half.

12:59 IST: Cook and company will be pleased with the bowling effort this morning. However, they'd have liked to break the Ashwin-Jayant stand a lot earlier. The focus now shifts to England's response.

12:58 IST: So India are bowled out for 455 in their first innings. Wonder what the team management feels about this total, considering the team looked set to cross 500 at one stage.

12:56 IST: OUT! Umesh plants the ball straight into the hands of Ali at deep midwicket to give Rashid his second wicket of the innings.

12:51 IST: SIX! Shami clobbers a full delivery from Rashid over long-off. The Indian tailenders aren't wasting any time here!

12:50 IST: Umesh Yadav steps up the attack on England bowlers. He goes after Moeen with two fours.

12:42 IST: OUT! Rashid gets the wicket of Jayant. The debutant is caught at midwicket after attempting a slog-sweep.

12:40 IST: Jayant Yadav has been impressive on his Test debut. This innings will certainly boost his confidence.

12:30 IST: WICKET! Stokes strikes. Ashwin edges one to the keeper. He walks back to the pavilion for 58.

12:28 IST: FOUR! Easy runs for Ashwin, as he flicks a poor delivery from Stokes down to fine leg for a boundary.

12:20 IST: FIFTY! That's Ashwin's 8th test half-century. He does with with a delightful cut behind point. Superb knock!

12:13 IST: And we are back for the post-lunch session.

11:43 IST: It's lunch on Day 2 with India at 415/7. After Moeen Ali's three-wicket effort, India were provided comfort by the 52-run stand between Ashwin and Jayant.

11:31 IST: Ben Stokes tests Jayant with some short stuff. But the Haryana lad is up to the task.

11:21 IST: The Ashwin-Jayant partnership is now 38 runs. India cross the 400-run mark.

11:08 IST: Jayant and Ashwin have done well to steady India's ship after Moeen's triple strike.

10:54 IST: FOUR! Jayant Yadav makes good use of the crease to punch the ball from Ali past midwicket for a boundary.

10:42 IST: OUT! Moeen gets another one. This time it's Jadeja. He too is trapped lbw. Gone for a duck.

10:40 IST: WICKET! Saha is trapped lbw by Moeen. India review the decision but it changes nothing.

10:33 IST: After 104 overs, India are 363/5. Ashwin (23*) and Saha (3*) at the crease.

10:19 IST: WICKET! Kohli goes for a drive and edges one to Stokes at slip. Moeen gets the big fish.

10:02 IST: FOUR! Kohli's genius at play! Gets across to the off-stump and flicks a perfectly good ball from Anderson wide of the mid-on fielder for a boundary.

9:59 IST: Broad tests Kohli with a shot ball, but the Indian skipper watches it closely and resists from playing an upper-cut.

9:55 IST: FOUR! Kohli opens the face of the bat and pierces the ball from Broad through backward point. Excellent placement!

9:41 IST: Kohli has been cautious so far. He looks set for a big one here.

9:32 IST: FOUR! Aswhin scores the first runs of the day with a drive through the covers off Anderson.

9:24 IST: The England bowlers will look to attack Kohli early on. His is the big wicket for them on Day 2. In a sense, the 28-year-old holds the key to the outcome of this Test.

9:19 IST: The Indian camp will be looking to skipper Virat Kohli to help the team get to the 500-run mark.

9:16 IST: Good morning! Welcome to our live coverage for Day 2 of the 2nd Test.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 151 has set the tone for India in the second Test, after being forced to settle for a draw by England in the first Test.

Kohli has scored two double hundreds in the last six months, first by any captain. And the way he batted on Day 1, a third double hundred may well be in the offing.

India still have the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja - who can score decent runs to help India's cause.

However, the opposition is not to be taken lightly. England have in their team James Anderson, arguably the best new ball bowler in the world. He picked three crucial wickets of opener Murali Vijay, centurion Cheteshwar Pujara and the reliable Ajinkya Rahane.

He along with Stuart Broad can give the Indian batsmen tough time. England spinners Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Zafar Ansari would also hope to give a better account of themselves on the second day.

