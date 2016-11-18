India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Kohli, Pujara Tons Put India Ahead

Virat Kohli won the toss at Vizag and opted to bat first.

Virat Kohli won the toss at Vizag and opted to bat first. © BCCI

Virat Kohli played a stunning knock to put India ahead on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Vizag. Indian skipper top scored with an unbeaten 151-run knock. He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who registered this third ton in as many Tests. James Anderson was England's best bowler on the day, picking up three wickets on his return from injury. Catch all highlights from Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test here. (SCORECARD)

17:08 IST: That's it from us for today, we look forward to your company on Day 2 of the Vizag Test. Catch the Day 2 action between India vs England here.

17:07 IST: Do join us for our coverage of Day 2, as Kohli looks to score this third double century.

17:05 IST: India bat deep and will be looking to pile on the runs on Day 2.

17:02 IST: Though India dominated the proceedings, Alastair Cook will be happy with the wicket of Rahane towards the end.

16:54 IST: Ashwin held firm to see out the day. India ended on 317/4.

16:50 IST: WICKET! Rahane became Anderson's third victim of the day. He will be disappointed with that effort.

16:40 IST: Kohli pick up a single to bring up his 150. This has been a stellar knock from the captain!

16:19 IST: Kohli picks up a single down to long-on. That's the 50-run stand between Rahane and him.

16:03 IST: Rahane has been cautious so far. He needs to see out the day. Kohli on the other hand looking as good as ever.

15:50 IST: FOUR! Poor delivery from Stokes. Kohli just flicks it towards fine leg for another boundary.

15:38 IST: Can Kohli get a double here?

The Fact @imVkohli didn't take his helmet off to acknowledge his 100 suggests he fancies a double ... #Genius #India #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 17, 2016

15:29 IST: Rahane, after his failure at Rajkot, will be looking to get some runs under his belt. He needs to get on the front foot when playing the spinners.

15:22 IST: WICKET! Pujara became Anderson's second victim of the day. A fine knock comes to an end.

15:03 IST: HUNDRED! Kohli registers his 14th Test ton. Terrific knock!

14:51 IST: HUNDRED! Pujara got to his 10th Test ton with a massive six.

14:44 IST: FOUR! Kohli rolls his wrists and guides Broads bouncer down to fine leg for a four.

14:20 IST: Kohli and Pujara dominated the post lunch session to put India in a commanding position. At tea on Day 1, the home side is 210/2.

14:00 IST: FOUR! Pujara plays a fierce square cut off Broad, moves to 96.

14:00 IST: FOUR! Pujara smacks Rashid's delivery between cover and mid-off for another boundary. Excellent footwork from the right-hander.

13:54 IST: FOUR! Pujara punishes Broad's over-pitched delivery with a drive straight down the ground.

13:49 IST: FOUR! Pujara dances down the track and pushed the ball wide of the mid-on fielder for a boundary.

13:46 IST: Back-to-back boundaries for Kohli off Moeen. First a drive through the covers and then a delightful late cut.

13:40 IST: FOUR! Moeen's ball stayed really low, clipped the toe of Kohli bat and raced, through his legs, down to the fine leg boundary.

13:38 IST: SIX! Pujara rocked back and clobbered a short ball from Ansari into the stands for a six.

13:24 IST: Kohli and Pujara looking reasonably confident against the England bowlers now.

13:08 IST: DROPPED! Kohli's top edge was dropped by Rashid at long leg. Stokes had planned that dismissal to perfection. Kohli (56*) will look to make England pay now.

13:01 IST: Pujara survived a lbw appeal off Moeen Ali's bowling. England reviewed but the ball pitched well outside off. That is what saved Pujara.

12:41 IST: FIFTY for skipper Kohli. His 13th in Tests!

12:19 IST: FOUR! Kohli pierced the covers after Rashid pitched one up. Lovely!

12:10 IST: FOUR! Kohli got his first runs after lunch with a beautiful flick wide of mid-on on Anderson.

11:40 IST: Kohli and Pujara helped steady India's ship with an unbeaten 70-run stand after Rahul and Vijay fell cheaply.

11:25 IST: Apart from some poor running between the wickets, Kohli and Pujara have done a tremendous job of rebuilding India's innings after early blows.

11:15 IST: Adil Rashid has bowled in the right areas so far. Kohli and Pujara up to the task!

11:03 IST: The Kohli-Pujara partnership is now worth 58 runs.

10:50 IST: The two Indian batsmen in the middle have batted sensibly against Zafar Ansari. The spinner hasn't troubled both the right-handers.

10:40 IST: Kohli and Pujara picked up a boundary each off Stokes' fourth over. Good, positive batting from the duo.

10:26 IST: FOUR! Kohli executed the most perfect square drive off Stokes. He needs to be a captain's knock from here on.

10:15 IST: FOUR! Kohli wasn't in control for his pull short off Anderson's bouncer. The ball, after a top edge, went to the fine leg boundary.

10:13 IST: FOUR! Virat got off the mark with a glorious cover drive off Anderson.

10:12 IST: All eyes on the Kohli-Anderson duel now. Can India's Test skipper win it this time?

10:02 IST: FOUR! Pujara got to the 3000-run mark with a flick of his wrists. Class!

10:00 IST: OUT! Vijay failed to deal with Anderson's short ball, which looped into the hands of gully off the batsman's gloves. Excellent stuff from the experienced pacer.

9:54 IST: FOUR! Vijay reached 3000 Test runs with a stunning cover drive.

9:50 IST: FOUR! Broad pitched it up and Vijay executed a gorgeous straight drive.

9:46 IST: Broad and Anderson have hit all the right buttons so far. Though there is not much bounce in this pitch, the duo has done a good job.

9:34 IST: Vijay flicks Anderson's ball down to long leg for a boundary.

9:13 IST: James Anderson's return is a big plus for Alastair Cook's side.

9:10 IST: Two changes for the Indian side - Rahul replaces Gambhir, while Jayant Yadav comes in for his debut Test in place of Amit Mishra.

India XI: M Vijay, KL Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli*, A Rahane, R Ashwin, W Saha, R Jadeja, J Yadav, M Shami, U Yadav

England XI: A Cook*, H Hameed, J Root, B Duckett, M Ali, B Stokes, J Bairstow, Z Ansari, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson

9:04 IST: Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first vs England on what appears to be a turner at Vizag.

Under fire after a below-par show on a good batting strip, the Indian spinners will aim for an improved show on a comparatively more helpful track.

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA ground is expected to be a rank turner that will test the visiting side's batting unit big time after skipper Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure about the Rajkot strip where Indian spinners got a total nine wickets with four English batsmen scoring hundreds.

Veteran opener Gautam Gambhir's chances to play seems to be all but over after skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that KL Rahul is team's first choice opener and comes back into the side.

As the battle is expected to boil down to the spinners, it will be interesting whether Kohli wants an extra batsman or an all-rounder in the playing XI. Fielding is another area where the Indians would like to improve after their dropped catches.

It was widely attributed that India will come out all guns blazing against the embattled England especially after their embarrassing first-ever defeat in Bangladesh about two weeks ago.

Despite the drawn result, four of England's batsmen got centuries and spinners had a larger share of 13 wickets, Alastair Cook and Co. have shown that they they will not be pushovers unlike New Zealand, who were whitewashed 3-0 in the last series.

It's clear from the visitors' improved show that a tricky road lies ahead for India.

The famed Indian spinners did not dominate in Rajkot where the battle was won by the England troika of Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari and leg-spinner Adil Rashid who returned with a match-haul of seven wickets.

Action shifting to Visakhapatnam, Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus. Ravindra Jadeja and Amit Mishra will also like to up the ante.

To make matters more tilted to the visiting side, England have a fit-again James Anderson in the squad.

It may not be a surprise if Anderson is included in the side in place of Chris Woakes but it remains to be seen whether Trevor Bayliss rushes him after his recovery from shoulder injury.