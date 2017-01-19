 
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts Hope to Clinch Series in Cuttack

Updated: 19 January 2017 12:39 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Both teams would be hoping their bowlers give away less runs in Cuttack following the first One-Day International in Pune where more than 700 runs were scored

Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav starred for the hosts in the first ODI. © AFP

India got off to a winning start in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England following a stupendous run chase in Pune thanks to some spectacular batting from skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav. Kohli and Jadhav forged a brilliant partnership after wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni had left India in a precarious position. Both scored match-winning tons as India chased down England's target of 351 with 11 balls to spare. The hosts will hope to clinch the series when the two sides clash at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket updates and live cricket score of India vs England, 2nd ODI here.

12:35 IST: India had won the toss in the first ODI and will be hoping for a similar outcome. Captain Kohli along with coach Anil Kumble were seen closely scrutinising the pitch.

12:31 IST: Earlier in the day, Yuvraj Singh was seen practicing. Here's sneak peek.

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome! It's the all important second ODI at Cuttack and England will be looking to avoid a series loss and take the series to Kolkata. Virat Kohli-led India will be aiming to wrap up the series here and make the 3rd ODI a mere formality.

While the Indian batting looks to be firing on all cylinders, Kohli would be a little worried about his team's bowling which took quite a beating at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. A similar performance would mean more pressure on the batsmen, especially on the likes of the captain and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were particularly expensive in the first ODI and could not keep a check on their full tosses and no balls, in their attempt to bowl yorkers.

The Cuttack game is also a chance for both Dhoni and Yuvraj, who have won India several matches in the past together, to spend some valuable time at the crease. Though, Dhoni batted well in the practice game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the series, a good outing in an official game will definitely boost his confidence.

