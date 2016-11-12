India vs England, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: Cook, Hameed Help ENG Extend Lead in 2nd Innings

After a stellar batting display by Ravichandran Ashwin, which helped India put up a total of 488 runs, England responded with a composed showing as openers Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed took the visitors to 114/0 at stumps on Day 4. Catch highlights of India vs England 1st Test here (SCORECARD)

17:00 IST: That's it from us for today. Do join us for live coverage of the final day of the Rajkot Test.

16:53 IST: That's it for today! England end the day at 114/0 after 37 overs. (Cook 46*, Hameed 62*)

16:44 IST: Cook and Hameed going strong here. England 110/0 after 35 overs. (Cook 45*, Hameed 59*)

16:35 IST: Thirty-two overs gone, England are 99 for no loss. Cook 38*, Hameed 55*.

16:26 IST: Debutant Haseeb Hameed hits a four from an Amit Mishra delivery to score his maiden fifty.

16:21 IST: India review an lbw on Hameed after he is given not out. Replays show he is safe. England 84/0 after 28 overs. (Cook 35*, Hameed 48*)

16:10 IST: Cook and Hameed both keeping the score ticking. 77-0 after 25 overs.

16:00 IST: It's been a good, calculated knock from Hameed so far. He is inching closer to his fifty.

15:50 IST: 21 overs gone, England are 70 without any loss.

15:37 IST: England in no hurry here. They are 67/0 after 19 Overs. (Cook 28, Hameed 38*)

15:22 IST: England's lead has crossed 100 runs. They are 56 for no loss after 16 overs. They lead India by105 runs.

15:16 IST: England 45/0 After 13 Overs. A Draw Looks Like Theoverwhelmingly Realistic Result At This Stage.

14:58 IST: Ashwin Bowls His First Over Of England's 2nd Innings. Two Runs From It. The Visitors Are 26/0 After 7 Overs. (Cook 12*, Hameed 13*)

14:48 IST: England 14/0 After 4 Overs. A Few Shaky Moments, But They Have Done Well Not To Lose A Wicket Here.

14:40 IST: Five Runs From The First Over. Jadeja Bowls The Next One, And Has An Lbw Appeal On Cook Turned Down. England 6/0 From Two Overs.

14:30 IST: Welcome Back To Our Live Coverage. Mohammed Shami Starts The Bowling For India, With Alastair Cook And Haseeb Hameed Opening England's Batting.

14:17 IST: OUT! India's Innings Comes To An End As Ashwin Is Dismissed For 70 After He Lifts A Moeen Ali Delivery On The Air And Is Caught By Zafar Ansari. India 488 All Out, Trail England By 49 Runs.

14:07 IST: One Run From That Over And England's Lead Is Down To 49 Runs.

14:02 IST: Ashwin And Shami Are Both In The Mood! One Boundary Off Broad's Over And Ashwin smashes Rashid For A Four In The Next Over. Shami Finishes It With A Big Six. India 487/9 From 160 Overs. (Ashwin 69*, Shami 8*)

13:52 IST: Ashwin Adds 9 Runs From Rashid's Over. India 471/9 From 158 Overs. (Ashwin 59*, Shami 2*)

13:50 IST: With A Single, Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 7th Test Fifty. India Are 462/9.

13:40 IST: OUT! Adil Rashid Removes Umesh Yadav, Who Is Caught By Stokes. He Falls For 5 Runs. India 459/9.

13:32 IST: Umesh Yadav Opens His Account With A Boundary. India Are 453/8 From 154 Overs. (Ashwin 48*, Umesh 4*)

13:27 IST: OUT! Jadeja Falls To An Adil Rashid Delivery For A Score Of 12. He Is Caught By Haseeb Hameed. India 449/8.

13:19 IST: Jadeja Smashes Rashid For A Six, And With That, England's Lead Is Now Less Than 100 Runs.

13:15 IST: India 436/7 At Drinks. A Good Recovery For India After A Bad Start Today.

13:02 IST: Ashwin Has Put On Quite A Mature Performance With The Bat So Far. He Is Seven Short Of A Half-century, While India Are 102 Runs Behind England's Total. It Will Be Interesting To See How Far He Can Go.

12:52 IST: Ravindra Jadeja Opens His Account. India 429/7 From 146 Overs.

12:42 IST: OUT! Saha Hits Moeen Ali For A Boundary Through Long On, But Falls In The Next Delivery After He Puts The Ball In The Air And Is Caught By Bairstow. India 425/7.

12:33 IST: India 419/6 From 142 Overs. Ashwin And Saha Are Both Displaying Some Fantastic Bit Of Defensive Batting In Rajkot. The Longer They Bat, The Lesser England's Chances Of snatching An Unlikely Win.

12:25 IST: India With A Slow Start In The Second Session. Given The Team's Position, It Looks Sensible On The Aprt Of Ashwin And Saha To Bide Their Time And Add A Few Runs. The Only Realistic Target From Here Seems To Be A Draw For Virat Kohli's Men.

12:13 IST: Welcome Back To Our Live Coverage. Moeen Ali Bowls The First Over For England.Two Runs Off It, India Are 413/6.

11:37 IST: That's The End Of The First Session. India Finish It At 411/6 With Ashwin And Saha On Identical Scores Of 29 Each.

11:20 IST: This Has Been A Good Recovery By Ashwin And Saha After Kohli's Wicket. A Partnership Of 47 Runs From 87 Balls. India Are 408/6 In 134 Overs. (Ashwin 27*, Saha 28*)

11:10 IST: A Big Six From Saha Takes India Past 400.

11:06 IST: India Are Closer To 400 Now. This Partnership Will Be Crucial In Deciding The Fate Of This Match. Ashwin And Saha Need To Be At The Crease For As Long As Possible.

10:52 IST: Saha Survives An Outside Edge From A Ben Stokes Delivery. It Travels All The Way To The Boundary, Evading The Grasp Of Bairstow And Cook. India Are 384/6. (Ashwin 20*, Saha 14*)

10:40 IST: Three Runs From Adil Rashid's Over. India Are 375/6 From 124 Overs. (Ashwin 17*, Saha 8*).

10:28 IST: Ashwin Smashes A Poor Delivery From Ansari Back Through The Square On The Off Side. India 365/6 From 121 Overs. (Ashwin 15*, Saha 0*)

10:23 IST: OUT! Kohli Steps On His Own Wicket While Take A Backfooted Shot From An Adil Rashid Delivery. India 361/6 Now, And In A Spot Of Bother.

10:14 IST: OUT! Rahane's Bails Are Knocked Out By A Perfect Delivery From Zafar Ansari. India 349/5. He Departs For A Score Of 13.

Virat Kohli Started Off Well On Day 4 Of The 1st Test In Rajkot.

Photo Credit: BCCI

10:04 IST: Rahane Joins The Party Now. Smashes Woakes For A Boundary To Take India's Total To 339/4. India Have Reduced England's Lead To Less Than 200 Now.

09:59 IST: Kohli Smashes A Broad Delivery Down The Ground For A Four. India 333/4. (Kohli 35*, Rahane 5*)

09:53 IST: There Is A Little Bit Of Movement In The Ball In The Rajkot Pitch; Will Be Interesting To See If Woakes Or Broad Can Cause Some Trouble.

09:41 IST: Chris Woakes Replaces Ansari In The Bowling Attack. It's Just 1 Run Off His First Over Of The Day.

09:36 IST: Virat Kohli Finishes The Over With A Boundary Through The Covers. India Are 325/4 After 110 Overs. (Kohli 30*, Rahane 2*)

09:32 IST: Zafar Ansari Completes The Remaining Three Balls Of His Over And Stuart Broad Is Introduced To The Bowling Attack.

09:25 IST: Hello And Welcome To Our Live Coverage Of Day 4 Of The Rajkot Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara And Murali Vijay, thanks to their centuries, helped India end Day 3 at 319/4 but the hosts are still 218 runs behind. But with skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks, India can look forward to a fruitful day 4, also keeping in mind the solid batting track.

England, on the other hand, have their task cut out. Despite posting a heavy total on the board, they failed to put pressure on India and could only manage to take four wickets, which included two in the dying minutes of the game, in the entire day.

But the Day 4 wicket should be able to produce some more fruit for the spinners.