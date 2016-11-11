India vs England, 1st Test, Day 3, Rajkot Highlights: IND Reach 319/4 at Stumps

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara scored centuries for India on Day 3.

India ended Day 3 of the 1st Test in Rajkot at a total 319/4 after centuries from Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara scored 124, while Vijay scored 126, but the hosts lost the wickets of Vijay and Amit Mishra just before stumps to give England a glimmer of hope. Catch highlights of India vs England 1st Test here. (SCOREBOARD)

17:10 IST: That's it from us for today. Do join us for the live coverage of Day 4's action from Rajkot.

17:00 IST: Amit Mishra departs for a duck as the day's action comes to an end. India finish Day 3 at a score of 319/4.

16:55 IST: Murali Vijay departs for 126 runs (b Rashid c Hameed). India are 318/3.

16:45 IST: Seven more overs left in the day. India are 316/2. (Vijay 126*, Kohli 23*)

16:29 IST: The 300-run mark is up for India. Virat Kohli with a fine stroke that travels to the boundary. Vijay smashes a six a couple of balls later. India 308/2 after 102 overs. (Vijay 123*, Kohli 18*)

16:23 IST: The 100 overs are up. India are 292/2, with Vijay at 117* and Kohli 8*.

16:06 IST: Five runs from Broad's over. India are 290/2 after 97 overs.

15:48 IST: Just one run off that Stuart Broad over. India are 278/2 after 93 overs.

15:35 IST: OUT! Pujara departs after a fine 124-run knock. Stokes strikes with the first ball of his new spell, with skipper Cook taking the catch. India are 277/2 after 91.1 overs.

15:28 IST: 9 runs from that over. India are 272/1 after 90 overs.

15:16 IST: Vijay and Pujara in no hurry to speed up the strike rate. India are 259/1 after 87 overs.

15:08 IST: Just one run from that Chris Woakes over. India are 253/1 after 85 overs.

15:00 IST: Murali Vijay completes his 7th Test century with two consecutive boundaries off Stuart Broad. This is going well for India so far.

14:45 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara completes his century, the 9th of his Test career, with a single off a Woakes delivery. India are 229/1 from 81 overs.

14:38 IST: Moeen Ali starts off with a maiden over in the final session of the day. Cheteshwar Pujara will now resume strike at 99.

14:20 IST: That's the end of the second session. India are 228/1 from 79 overs. (Vijay 86*, Pujara 99*)

14:00 IST: India are 224/1 after 76 overs. (Pujara 97*, Vijay 84*)

13:48 IST: Both Pujara and Vijay are in the 80s now. Can they get into the three-figures?

13:39 IST: Ansari's appeal for an lbw on Pujara is accepted by the umpire, who raises the finger. Pujara calls for a review, and replays show that the ball would have missed the stumps due to the high bounce. The umpire cancels the original decision, and Pujara stays at the crease and on course for a century.

13:27 IST: The 200-run mark is up for India as Vijay sweeps a Moeen Ali delivery for a four. India are 202/1 after 68 overs.

13:20 IST: Things have slowed down once again in Rajkot. India have added just four runs in the last six overs.

13:10 IST: India are 193/1 after 64 overs. (Vijay 68*, Pujara 82*)

13:00 IST: A couple of maiden overs from England as India remain at 191/1.

12:51 IST: Huge reprieve for Murali Vijay as he is dropped at 66 by Haseeb Hameed.

12:50 IST: A costly over from Adil Rashid, as he goes for 12 runs, including two fours by Pujara. India are 190/1. (Vijay 66*, Pujara 81*)

12:45 IST: Stuart Broad bowls a maiden over. India are 178/1 after 58 overs.

12:36 IST: India are 176/1 after 56 overs. (Vijay 63*, Pujara 70*)

12:26 IST: The 100-run partnership between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara is up. India 171/1 after 54 overs. (Vijay 59*, Pujara 69*)

12:17 IST: Chris Woakes bowls the first over of the second session. India are 165/1 after 51 overs.

11:35 IST: That's the end of the first session. India are 162/1 after 50 overs with Vijay at 57* and Pujara 62*.

11:20 IST: Three boundaries from that Ben Stokes over. Pujara is having a good day against him. India 156/1 in 47 overs. (Vijay 55*, Pujara 58*)

11:17 IST: Vijay brings up his fifty with a six off a Zafar Ansari delivery. Pujara completes his fifty in the very first bowl of the next over with a boundary.

11:10 IST: Pujara plays a well-timed shot through the covers from a Stokes delivery for a boundary. India are 133/1 from 45 overs. (Vijay 45*, Pujara 45*)

11:03 IST: Stokes is introduced to the attack, but it doesn't start well for him as Pujara smashes him for a couple of boundaries.

10:58 IST: India are 118/1 after 42 overs. Murali Vijay is just six runs short of his fifty, while Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten at 31.

10:48 IST: Things have slowed down in Rajkot in the last few overs. Pujara and Vijay both content with the odd single once in a while. The hosts are clearly in no mood to lose any more wicket before lunch.

10:38 IST: Pujara hits Woakes for a boundary. India are 110/1 after 37 overs.

10:29 IST: India are 106/1 from 36 overs. (Vijay 37*, Pujara 26*)

10:17 IST: Chris Woakes bowls his first over of the day, and he starts off with a maiden.

Murali Vijay helped steady the ship after Gautam Gambhir's departure.

Photo Credit: AFP

10:11 IST: Vijay hits an Ansari delivery for a six as India cross the 100-run mark. The hosts are 104/1 after 32 overs. (Vijay 36*, Pujara 25*)

10:00 IST: Pujara hits two boundaries from that Moeen Ali over. India 95/1 with Vijay 28* and Pujara 24*.

09:53 IST: Seven runs from that Moeen Ali over as Pujara hits him for a boundary. India are 85/1.

09:50 IST: India are 78/1 after 27 overs. (Vijay 26*, Pujara 9*)

09:42 IST: Pujara gets off the mark with a boundary. He follows it up with a single. India are 73/1. (Vijay 25*, Pujara 5*)

09:36 IST: OUT! First delivery of the day from Stuart Broad, and Gautam Gambhir falls for lbw after scoring 29. India are 68/1 from 24.1 overs.

09:34 IST: A Moeen Ali delivery evades both Gambhir and Bairstow and goes to the boundary. India add another run in the over. The hosts are 68/0.

09:30 IST: Moeen Ali will start the proceedings for England, with Gautam Gambhir in strike, and Murali Vijay at the other end.

09:28 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and England.

Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay's solid start helped calm down some of the nerves in India's dressing room on Thursday.

The duo needs to stitch a big partnership in order help India make a comeback into this Test.

England, at the moment, are ahead in the series opener and an early wicket on Day 3 will put a lot of pressure on the home side.

Alastair Cook will he hoping to have a crack at India's middle-order as early as possible. Hence the opening partnership between Gambhir and Vijay is extremely crucial for Virat Kohli's side.

Indian spinners were completely dominated on Day 2 by the English batsmen, as the visitors posted 537 in their first innings. The visitors' first innings total was their third-highest ever in India.