India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights: Hosts Trail By 474 Runs

Ben Stokes (128) and Moeen Ali (117) helped England finish on 537 in the first innings of the first Test against India in Rajkot. Indian openers Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay stayed unbeaten as India trailed England by 474 runs at stumps on Day 2. Catch highlights of India vs England, 1st Test here. (SCOREBOARD)
16:38 IST: STUMPS! India end Day 2 on 63/0, training by 474 runs
16:34 IST: With just one over left in the day, India are on 60/0 in 22 overs
16:29 IST: First boundary in 35 minutes and 49 balls, comes off the bat of Gautam Gambhir against Adil Rashid
16:20 IST: Zafar Ansari, a left-arm spinner, has been brought in attack and he gives away just one run
16:09 IST: India 50/0 in 16 overs, trail England by 487 runs
15:59 IST: That was close! Ali gets the ball to spin which misses the stumps of Vijay narrowly and races to four
15:56 IST: India 44/0 in 13 overs, trail by 493 runs
15:54 IST: Ali and Woakes are continuing with the bowling but openers Vijay and Gambhir have handled them pretty well
15:40 IST: What an over for India! Vijay hits three fours off Broad. India 33/0 after nine overs
15:33 IST: FOUR! Looked like Gambhir edged Ali which missed first slip to race to boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena gives bye
15:24 IST: Moeen Ali brought in attack. Can the spinner replicate his batting success in his bowling?
15:15 IST: Both Indian openers have looked comfortable against England pacers. Barring one, they have got a boundary in every over while their defensive technique has been good
15:05 IST: Second over to be bowled by Chris Woakes. And Gautam Gambhir gets off the mark with a boundary
15:02 IST: A four off the second ball by Vijay marks the start of India's chase
14:56 IST: Indian opener Murali Vijay and Gautam Gambhir are here. Stuart Broad to bowl the first over
14:39 IST: England have thus posted a stiff total of 537. Uphill task for Indian batsmen
14:36 IST: WICKET! Zafar Ansari (32) out
The final wicket falls as Amit Mishra finds Ansari plumb in front of the wicket
14:26 IST: England 529/9 in 157 overs
14:25 IST: R Ashwin has been below his usual high standards in the first innings so far. He has been brought in attack again
14:19 IST: The young Zafar Ansari is in his 20s, and looks settled with No. 11 Stuart Broad. The tail might add to India's woes
14:05 IST: WICKET! Ben Stokes (128) out
After a very effective innings , Stokes is caught by wicketkeeper Saha off Umesh. The batsman has done his job.
1st time since 1961 that @ECB_cricket have had 3 centurions in an inns in Ind. Completely different conditions to Bang but still impressive— Isa Guha (@isaguha) 10 November 2016
13:56 IST: Stokes-Ansari stand reaches 50. England's lower order has troubled Indian bowlers a lot
13:52 IST: The young Zafar Ansari has partnered Ben Stokes well so far. England 513/8 in 150 overs
13:37 IST: England's run-rate has decreased after lunch. It's around 2.50 now
Get live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Test, here
13:26 IST: Umesh Yadav is back into the attack. Troubles will only rise for India if England's total gets near 600
13:19 IST: 500 comes up for England in 142.3 overs
13:10 IST: Drinks Time!
England have dominated the hosts so far. They lost two wickets in the second session but still are well on course for a 500-plus total
13:08 IST: SIX! Stokes goes for the maximum off Amit Mishra in the long on region
13:04 IST: FOUR! Saha could have saved it as Ashwin took an inside edge off Stokes and missed the stumps by a whisker
12:56 IST: Third century of the match!! Ben Stokes reaches his fourth Test ton in 173 balls
12:35 IST: WICKET! Adil Rashid (5) out
Jadeja again comes to the rescue as he is dismisses Rashid, who is caught by Umesh at mid-on
12:25 IST: After Woakes' departure, England seem to be taking it slowly. They have scored three runs in three overs so far
12:18 IST: Adil Rashid is the new batsman on the crease
12:15 IST: WICKET! Chris Woakes (4) out
What a way to start the session. Jadeja removes Woakes, who edged to Saha
12:12 IST: Second session starts! Jadeja to bowl the first over
11:32 IST: LUNCH! England 450/6 (123 overs) - Stokes 84*, Shami 2/52
11:20 IST: WICKET! Jonny Bairstow (46) out
Shami - It's that man again for India. He gets the edge of Bairstow as Saha makes no mistake
11:18 IST: Kohli has against brought in Shami for breakthrough
11:08 IST: Indian bowlers have lacked the incision so far. Escept Shami, all have failed so far on Day 2
Get live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Test, here
11:01 IST: This session's run-rate is currently 4.53. It shows how easily the England batsman have been able to score so far today.
10:57 IST: Stokes-Bairstow stand has crossed 62, the second-highest for England in this match so far
Get live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Test, here
10:50 IST: 400 comes up for England in 113 overs
10:44 IST: England 395 for five in 112 overs
10:39 IST: The Stokes-Bairstow stand has taken little time to settle in. These two can be dangerous
10:28 IST: SIX! Bairstow lands the next ball in the stands
10:27 IST: Big appeal of a run out by Amit Mishra against Jonny Bairstow. Umpire not interested
10:20 IST: England 360 for five in 105 overs
10:16 IST: Stokes is fast approaching his eighth Test half-century. He was England's best player in the recently-concluded Bangladesh series. Indian bowlers need to keep him in check.
10:06 IST: Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman on the crease
10:02 IST: WICKET!! Moeen Ali (117) out
Mohammed Shami knocks off his stump as the England batsman does a big mismanagement by leaving the stumps open.
9:56 IST: Ashwin comes in to attack and gets hist for a four in his fifth ball of the day
9:52 IST: Another four by Ali off Shami. The English batsmen have scored fluently so far on Day 2
9:47 IST: Umesh is giving too much room outside the off-stump. But his ploy of getting an edge has failed so far. Stokes proves it again with a four in the cover region
Get live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Test, here
9:40 IST: Umesh Yadav comes in to bowl and gets his for 12 runs by Ali. The century-scorer hits three elegant fours
9:34 IST: CENTURY FOR ALI! Takes a single off Shami to score his fourth ton in Tests. He has batted with responsibility
9:31 IST: Shami open the bowling for India on Day 2. He had a hamstring injury scare on Day 1
9:29 IST: The teams are here on the field. Moeen Ali is just one run shy of his fourth ton
9:28 IST: Wel come all!
A 179-run fourth-wicket stand between Root and Ali bailed England out from a tricky 102/3 and helped them reach 311/4 at stumps on Day 1.
Indian bowlers, after a bright start in the morning session, toiled hard in the post-lunch and tea sessions but without much luck.
The only success for India in the two sessions came when Umesh Yadav dismissed Root by taking a return catch.
Ben Stokes (19) was the other unbeaten batsman for England. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets for India with Ravindra Jadeja chipping with another.