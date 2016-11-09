1st Test, Day 1, Highlights: Joe Root, Moeen Ali Take England to 311/4 vs India

Moeen Ali hits a shot during Day 1 on India vs England 1st Test.

Moeen Ali hits a shot during Day 1 on India vs England 1st Test. © BCCI

Joe Root and Moeen Ali helped England score 311/4 against India on the first day of the first Test in Rajkot on Wednesday. While Root was out for 124, Ali remained unbeaten on 99 at stumps. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets for 108. Catch highlights of India vs England 1st Test here. (SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

16:33 IST: STUMPS!! England end Day 1 on 311 for four. Moeen Ali batting on 99*

16:23 IST: Six from Stokes off Ashwin. England cross 300-mark

16:17 IST: England are on 297/4 (Ali 96*) in 88 overs

Moeen Ali hits a shot during Day 1 on India vs England 1st Test.

Photo Credit: BCCI

16:10 IST: Ali reaches 94 with a magnificent cover drive off Umesh Yadav. Will he be the second English batsman to score a ton today?

16:05 IST: Shami is in pain. Why are India continuing with him still?

16:01 IST: With five overs left in the day, England 287/4 with Ali (89*)

15:55 IST: Shami gives away just two runs

15:52 IST: Shami is back in action! He looks Okay

15:46 IST: Shami is in the field but doesn't look very comfortable

15:42 IST: Shami is again down with pain. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the innings. Will he be able to bowl again in the innings?

15:40 IST: After the injury scare, Mohammed Shami is back in the attack

15:37 IST: England 281 for four in 81 overs. Nine overs left today

15:33 IST: WICKET!! Joe Root (124) out

Umesh Yadav caught Root off his own bowling to give India a crucial breakthrough. However, it seemed Umesh starting celebrating too early and he dropped the ball. However, the third umpire gave the decision in India's favour.

15:25 IST: These same English batsman were struggling against Bangladesh spinners a few days back. Today they look a transformed lot

15:20 IST: 270 for three in 78 overs

15:15 IST: Indian bowlers are not being able to stop the English duo. They are scoring at ease

Gert live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Test, here

Joe Root after scoring his ton for England vs India in 1st Test in Rajkot.

Photo Credit: BCCI

14:58 IST: England 239 for three in 71 overs

14:55 IST: SIX! Root lofts Jadeja over long-off for a huge six

14:47 IST: CENTURY FOR ROOT!! The English batsman notched his 11th ton overall, and third vs India, in just 154 balls

Get live cricket score of India vs England, 1st Test, here

14:38 IST: Fifty up for Moeen Ali, his ninth overall in Tests

14:30 IST: The third session starts. Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over

14:20 IST: The second session of Day 1 has belonged to the visitors with Root and Ali playing chance-less knocks till now

14:15 IST: It's Tea. England 209/3 (64 ovs) - Root 93*, Ali 48*

14:07 IST: India take review after umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned down a LBW appeal against Root off Umesh. Review unsuccessful

14:00 IST: Root-Ali stand crosses 100. England 206/3 in 62 overs

13:55 IST: Shami is out with a ham-string injury in right leg. This could be bad for India

13:50 IST: Joe Root goes past 1000 runs in Tests in 2016 and is in his nineties

13:47 IST: The second session has so far been dominated by Root and Ali. No wickets for India

13:35 IST: England 176/3 in 55 overs

13:30 IST: Can Joe Root score his 11th Test ton? The England batsman in 70s and looks composed enough to reach the three-figure mark

Moeen Ali and Joe Root in action on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test in Rajkot.

Photo Credit: BCCI

13:13 IST: Getting back to cricket, Root and Ali's resistance has been awesome. Their stand has crossed 50, the highest so far for England

13:07 IST: If you have been following the US elections closely, here's some big news: Donald Trump has been elected United States president, says news agency AP

13:01 IST: England has reached the 150-run mark in 45.4 overs with a run-rate of 3.26.

12:58 IST: England 143 for three in 45 overs

12:55 IST: Root-Ali's stand has reached 41 in just 12.3 overs.

12:47 IST: Joe Root notches up 24th half-century. England 138/3 (42.1 ovs)

12:40 IST: Joe Root is fast approaching his 24th half-century. The youngster has again proved to be current England team's best player against spin.

Get live score of India vs England 1st Test, Day 1, here

12:30 IST: Shami and Ashwin are in the attack now. This session might very well determine the course of the day

12:22 IST: England 114/3 in 36 overs

12:12 IST: Moeen Ali has joined Joe Root in the middle

12:10 IST: The second session starts!!

11:32 IST: Lunch has been taken. England 102/3 in 32.3 overs

11:31 IST: WICKET!! Ben Duckett (13) out

A beautiful catch by Rahane at first slip off Ashwin sees the England batsman get back to the pavilion.

11:27 IST: England 102/2 in 32 overs

11:23 IST: Now Mishra comes into attack. He was India's top bowler in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Haseeb Hameed in India vs England 1st Test in Rajkot. (Image source: AFP)

11:19 IST: England in 90/2 in 30 overs

11:09 IST: WICKET!! Haseeb Hameed (31) gone!

R Ashwin joins the party as the debutant is trapped in front of the wicket by world's No. 1 Test bowler. England takes review but it is unsuccessful

11:05 IST: There has been no fours in the last three overs. Root-Hameed are taking no chances

Get live cricket score of India vs England 1st Test, Rajkot, here

Ravindra Jadeja picked the first wicket for India vs England on Day 1 of 1st Test in Rajkot.

Photo Credit: BCCI

10:57 IST: England 72/1 in 23 overs

10:47 IST: India have been able to slow down England a bit after Cook's departure.

10:37 IST: Joe Root comes as the No. 3 batsman. He has good record against India

10:34 IST: WICKET!! Alastair Cook (21) gone

Jadeja trapped Cook plumb in front of the wicket though hawk-eye showed that the ball was missing the stumps. No review taken though

10:30 IST: England have maintained a steady run-rate of over three. 47/0 in 15 overs

Get live cricket score of India vs England 1st Test, Rajkot, here

10:20 IST: India are employing spin from both ends now. Ravindra Jadeja brought into attack

10:15 IST: R Ashwin comes into attack. He has emerged as India's top bowler in the last one year

10:12 IST: England 35/0 in 10 overs

Umesh Yadav in action for India vs England on Day 1 of 1st Test in Rajkot.

Photo Credit: BCCI

10:10 IST: After initial jitters the England openers seem to have settled down pretty well. Indian fielders need to do better

Get live cricket score of India vs England 1st Test here

10:05 IST: England 29/0 in eight overs

10:00 IST: Hameed plays with soft hands off Shami, as the ball fails to carry to Kohli at second slip!

9:58 IST: Dropped! This time Hameed is dropped by Vijay the culprit at first slip. Haseeb Hameed thick-edged Umesh but Vijay lets down this time

9:54 IST: England 20/0 after five overs, India look for first breakthrough

9:45 IST: Hameed gets another! England 13/0 after three overs

9:44 IST: Cook's fellow opener the 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed gets his first boundary in Tests with a slash over the slips off Shami

9:42 IST: Cook yet to adjust to the movement that the Indian pacers are getting!

9:40 IST: Dropped again! England captain Cook edges to Yadav and has been dropped by Indian counterpart Kohli at second slip!

9:37 IST: Umesh Yadav to bowl the second over

9:36 IST: One run off the first over.

9:33 IST: Dropped! Third ball of the match and Rahane lets off Cook at gully. It was a tough chance but he could have taken it.

9:30 IST: Action starts! Alastair Cook to face Mohammed Shami

9:15 IST: India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook(c), Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Zafar Ansari, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad

9:05 IST: The news from the centre is that England captain Alastair Cook has won the toss and opted to bat

9:03 IST: Good morning. Welcome to the live updates of the first Test between India and England at Rajkot

India will be eyeing a winning start against England in the first Test at Rajkot.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian team, ranked no. 1 in Test cricket, will need to at least draw the five-Test series against England to ensure that it seals the number one Test spot at the end of the year.

England have come into the series after a first-ever shock defeat in a Test match at the hands of Bangladesh in Dhaka to draw the two-match rubber 1-1.

India, on the other hand, are high on confidence after a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand in their last Test series. Virat Kohli's men will once again start as favourites in the five-match affair vs England.

With conditions likely to favour spinners, it will be interesting to see how England batsmen fare against the Indian bowling attack led by the in-form Ravichandran Ashwin.

This will be the first time that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be in use during a Test series in India.