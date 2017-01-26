Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20, Kanpur: England Restrict India To 147-7

Live Score, India vs England: England bowlers fought back well after a quick start by India.

India, after having comfortably won the Test and ODI series, will look to continue their dominance into the Twenty20s when they take on England in the first T20 of the three-match series at Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday. Despite losing the final ODI in Kolkata, the hosts are still favourites in the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli will miss the services of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have been rested for the entire T20 series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score and updates from the India vs England 1st T20 here.

18:25 IST: Four!! Short this time from Bumrah and Billings helps himself to another boundary. 20 runs from that over. England are 24-0 after 2 overs.

18:24 IST: Six!! Billings shimmies to the off-side and laps it to fine-leg for a maximum.

18:23 IST: Four!! Another length delivery from Bumrah and an other boundary for Billlings.

18:22 IST: Four!! Billings with an uppish drive and it's England's first boundary.

18:21 IST: Four runs from the first over. Steady start for England.

18:18 IST: Misfield from Kohli and Roy picks up a double.

18:17 IST: Dot ball to start off.

18:15 IST: Jason Roy and Sam Billings to open the innings for England while Ashish Nehra has the ball.

18:06 IST: England have done extremely well to restrict India to this score. It looked India would score much more when Kohli and Raina were batting but the visitors kept picking wickets at regular intervals to peg back the host.

18:05 IST: A double to end the innings. India finish on 147-7 after 20 overs.

18:04 IST: Two dot balls!

18:03 IST: WICKET!! Rasool run out 5(6). India 145-7 after 19.4 overs.

18:02 IST: Four!! Dhoni with back to back boundaries. Just what the doctor ordered for India.

18:01 IST: Four!! Finally Dhoni gets one away and it's powerful shot down the ground. Boundary after 23 balls. Need more of that!

17:59 IST: India haven't hit a boundary in the last 21 balls. India are 134-6 after 19 overs.

17:57 IST: India dealing in just singles and doubles right now. Need the boundaries big time!

17:55 IST: Six runs from the over. India need a big one to get past 150. India are 128-6 after 18 overs.

17:54 IST: Dhoni faced four balls but failed to get it to the boundary. Good bowling from Jordan.

17:50 IST: Five runs and a wicket from the Mills over. India are 122-6 after 17 overs.

17:48 IST: Rasool, who is making his debut, comes out to bat.

17:47 IST: WICKET!! Pandya is dismissed for 9 as Tymal Mills picks up his first international wicket.

17:45 IST: 11 runs from the Ben Stokes over. India are 117-5 after 16 overs.

17:41 IST: Four!! Dhoni drives powerfully and gives India a much-needed boundary.

17:39 IST: India need a good over soon to get up to 150. India are 106-5 after 15 overs.

17:37 IST: Brilliant fielding by Stokes. Saved two runs for his team.

17:35 IST: Great spell by Moeen comes to an end. 22 runs from his four overs and 2 wickets.

17:30 IST: WICKET!! Manish Pandey lbw b Moeen 3 (5). India lose another one and Pandey falls cheaply. England are in control now.

17:28 IST: WICKET!! Raina is bowled by Stokes for 34 off 23 balls. He tried to flick the full delivery to the leg but had moved a little too much. India are 95-4 after 12.3 overs.

17:27 IST: Six!! Raina with the first maximum of the match. It was on his legs and Raina hit it to his favourite part of the ground -- mid-wicket boundary.

17:21 IST: Four!! Raina comes down the track and drives beautifully to collect another boundary. A lot rests on his shoulders.

17:16 IST: WICKET!! Yuvraj is gone for 12 off 13 balls. Brilliant catch by Adil Rashid at fine-leg. India are 75-3 after 10.1 overs.

17:14 IST: Four!! Full delivery from Moeen and Yuvraj smashes it back straight down the ground. India are 75-2 after 10 overs.

17:13 IST: England have pulled it back very well. Up to Raina and Yuvraj to give India the impetus now.

17:05 IST: WICKET!! And it's the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Moeen Ali strikes with his first ball of the match.

16:58 IST: Four!! Raina gets into the act. It's lofted straight over the head of the bowler as the left-hander picks up his second boundary. India are 47-1 after 6 overs.

16:51 IST: WICKET!! Rahul is gone for 8. He tried to pull a short delivery from Jordan but looked hurried into the shot and managed to lob an easy catch to Adil Rashid at short fine-leg. Another failure for Rahul. India are 34/1 after 4.3 overs.

16:46 IST: Back to back fours from Kohli!! Both uppish drives and both find the boundary. The Indian captain is looking in ominous touch.

16:44 IST: Good over from Mills. Just 6 runs from that. India are 22-0 after 3 overs.

16:42 IST: Rahul gets a healthy edge but it's wide of the point fielder.

16:39 IST: Kohli has a strike rate of 111.4 in the powerplay.

16:39 IST: Four!! Full from Jordan and Kohli lifts it over mid-on for his second boundary.

16:37 IST: Dot ball.

16:36 IST: Chris Jordan starts off with a no-ball. Free-hit for India!

16:35 IST: Four!! Again it's short, again it's wide and again it's four but this time off the bat of Rahul. India are 9-0 after 1 over.

16:34 IST: Mills seems to has a physique of a boxer than a cricketer.

16:32 IST: Four!! Short, wide and Kohli cracks it off the backfoot. First boundary for India and Kohli.

16:31 IST: The first ball is a 90mph delivery.

16:30 IST: Left-arm fast for England as T20 specialist Tymal Mills has the ball.

16:29 IST: Virat Kohli is opening for India!

16:25 IST: The two teams are out for the national anthems.

16:15 IST: Kohli could open alongside KL Rahul while Parvez Rasool is in the playing XI. Here are the two teams.

IND XI: L Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, Y Singh, M Pandey, H Pandya, S Raina, P Rasool, Y Chahal, A Nehra, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2017

ENG XI: J Roy, S Billings, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Mills — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2017

16:03 IST: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first.

16:02 IST: Toss time!!

15:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20 between India and England.

India were comfortable winners in the Test and ODI series and will look to carry forward that momentum into the T20 series. Meanwhile, England are coming back at the back of winning their first international match in this India tour.

India have played England eight times in T20s and not fared too well majority of the times. India have managed three victories to England's five. Even when playing at home, India have managed just one win in three matches with the English coming out victorious in the other two.

Under the new leadership of Virat Kohli, India will look to set the record straight. Kohli is yet to captain Team India in the shortest format of the game but will be familiar with the role having captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League for since 2011.

Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra will return to the squad and are expected to be in the playing XI while in the absence of Ashwin and Jadeja, Amit Mishra is expected to get the nod.

For England, Joe Root, who missed the final ODI, is fit but David Willey, who was injured in England's consolation win at the Eden Gardens, is not available for selection.