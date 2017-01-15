Live Cricket Score - India vs England, 1st ODI, Pune: Ben Stokes Blitzkrieg Takes England Past 300

Live Cricket Score - India vs England: The 1st ODI of the series is being played in Pune.

Indian new limited-overs cricket captain Virat Kohli has said his team has sufficient ammunition to counter a "fearless" England batting attack in a three-match one-day series starting in Pune on Sunday. The hosts crushed England 4-0 in a five-Test series last year, but the 28-year-old felt Eoin Morgan's side would be a different proposition in the shorter formats. The visitors showed their ODI cricket prowess in the first-warm up match, beating India A side with a successful 305-run chase. The one-day series is Kohli's first assignment as full-time skipper after MS Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs cricket captain earlier in the month. The Men in Blue will aim to usher in the Kohli era with a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the latest updates from the 1st India vs England ODI in Pune

17:01 IST: Six!! Willey heaves the Bumrah delivery over square leg.

17:00 IST: Final over of the England innings coming up

16:57 IST: Out!! Moeen Ali is clean bowled by Umesh. Finally a yorker from the Indian pacer. England are 336/7 after 48.4 overs.

16:53 IST: Four!! Leg-bye and Dhoni fails to stop it. England are 330/6 after 48 overs.

16:52 IST: Six!! Stokes might have been dismissed but Moeen Ali carries on.

16:49 IST: Out!! Short from Bumrah and Stokes picks out the man at deep mid-wicket. Simple catch for Umesh

16:47 IST: Four!! Moeen Ali joins the party. 20 runs off that Umesh Yadav over. England are 317/5 after 47 overs.

16:46 IST: Last 28 balls have yielded 67 runs for England.

16:43 IST: One more waist high no-ball. This time Umesh is the culprit. India have lost the plot in the final 10 overs.

16:41 IST: Six!! That brings about Stokes' half-century. This is the fastest fifty by an Englishman against India. He has taken 34 balls for his fifty.

16:38 IST: Another waist high no-ball from Bumrah. Another free-hit.

16:36 IST: Six!! Stokes lifts it high into the sky and for a moment the Indian players must have thought of a catch but it is well over the long-off boundary. England are 285/5 after 45 overs.

16:34 IST: Four!! Moeen Ali this time. He comes down the track and smashes it to the extra cover boundary.

16:31 IST: Six!! Stokes takes full advantage and smashes the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary. 13 runs already from the Bumrah over.

16:30 IST: Second waist high no-ball from Bumrah. Second free-hit for England.

16:29 IST: Four!! Slower ball from Bumrah and Stokes just strokes it to the square leg boundary.

16:28 IST: Six!! Stokes flexes his muscles and deposits Jadhav over the extra cover boundary. England are 255/5 after 43 overs.

16:27 IST: The set batsmen are gone. This is India's chance to restrict England.

16:22 IST: Out!! Bumrah gets his man. Root tries to smash Bumrah over long on but picks out the fielder in the deep. Big wicket for India!!

16:21 IST: Root is caught on a free hit.

16:16 IST: Root has moved onto 76 off 92 balls.

16:15 IST: Four!! Root sweeps Ashwin and gets another boundary. England are 235/4 after 40 overs.

16:09 IST: Ben Stokes is the next man in for England.

16:06 IST: Out!! Pandya gets his second wicket and it's dangerman Buttler who departs.

16:05 IST: Short ball from Pandya, Buttler tries to pull it and the ball smacks his helmet.

16:01 IST: Six!! Buttler comes down the track and smashes Yuvraj straight down the ground. Buttler is justifying his promotion up the order.

15:57 IST: Six runs from Yuvraj's first over. England are 205/3 after 35 overs.

15:55 IST: Yuvraj Singh into the attack! Can he break the partnership?

15:51 IST: First ODI in India in 2017 and big attendance in Pune.

#TeamIndia's first international match of 2017 and fans have come out in large numbers for the 1st ODI of @Paytm series. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zDpLIYWhfv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2017

15:49 IST: Six!! Root slog sweeps Jadeja over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

15:47 IST: Fifty for Joe Root! His 18th ODI half-century.

15:43 IST: Six!! A flighted delivery from Jadeja and Buttler climbs all over it and deposits it over the extra cover boundary. England are 184/3 after 32 overs.

15:35 IST: Great bowling! Just one run from the Jadeja over. England are 171/3 after 30 overs.

15:29 IST: Four!! Meanwhile, Root is still going strong and helps himself to another boundary.

15:28 IST: MS Dhoni was dead sure he had got his man and immediately signalled for the review.

15:24 IST: Out!! Replays show there was the faintest of edge and Morgan walks back to the pavilion. First wicket for Pandya, England are 157/3 after 27 overs.

15:23 IST: DRS Time!! India review a caught behind decision. The umpire gave it not out.

15:19 IST: The partnership between Root and Morgan has now reached 46 off 45 balls. India need to get a breakthrough quickly.

15:16 IST: Kedhar Jadhav into the attack for India.

15:13 IST: Four!! Short and on the leg side from Pandya and Morgan rolls his wrist and the ball runs away to the fine leg boundary. England are 150/2 after 25 overs.

15:11 IST: Morgan is looking way more comfortable now than he did when he first came into bat.

15:08 IST: Four!! Ashwin strays onto the pads of Morgan and the left-hander just turns it around the corner for a boundary at fine leg.

15:02 IST: Six!! Morgan brings out slog sweep and has connected brilliantly. A get out of jail shot from the England captain. England are 132/2 after 23 overs.

14:57 IST: Morgan looks very rusty. He didn't do well in the two warm-up matches and is finding the going hard here as well. England are 113/2 after 21 overs.

14:52 IST: Morgan walks out to the middle after Roy's dismissal. England need a captain's knock from the left-hander.

14:48 IST: OUT! Jadeja sends Roy back into the hut for 73. Dhoni made no mistake with the stumping there. England two down!

14:45 IST: FOUR! Roy punches Ashwin's delivery off the back-foot. The ball races past the fielder at mid-on. The outfield is super quick!

14:38 IST: Spinners seem to have put a brake on England's scoring. Root and Roy are dealing in singles and doubles at the moment.

14:35 IST: Tidy over from Jadeja as well. Just three off the over.

14:32 IST: Five runs from Ashwin's first over. England are 87/1 after 14 overs.

14:30 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack. The last ODI Ashwin played was on January 15 against Australia in Brisbane.

14:27 IST: Four!! Joe Root reverse paddle sweeps Jadeja and helps himself to a boundary. England are 82/1 after 13 overs.

14:23 IST: Four!! Short and wide from Bumrah and Roy spanks that to to the square boundary. Ominous signs for India here.

14:18 IST: Four!! And that brings up Jason Roy's half-century. His sixth in ODIs. England are 67/1 after 10 overs.

Jason Roy plays a shot during the first ODI between India and England.

Photo Credit: BCCI

14:13 IST: Four!! Umesh this time strays down the leg and Roy just clips it off his pads. Brilliant timing from Roy. He moves onto 43 off 32 balls.

14:12 IST: Four!! Short from Umesh and Roy just helps the ball on his way to the fine leg boundary.

14:08 IST: Roy drives and gets a double for his effort.

14:05 IST: Bumrah into the attack!! Can he put an end to Roy's scoring spree.

14:00 IST: Four!! Roy flicks the ball through mid-wicket and helps himself to another boundary. He moves on to 31 off just 22 balls. He is looking really good!

13:59 IST: Out!! Direct hit from Bumrah in the deep and Hales is short of his crease. India get their first breakthrough and it was very much-needed. England had made a solid start but all that undone by an unnecessary run out.

13:58 IST: Four!! Brilliant shot from Roy. Clips the straight delivery from Umesh to the mid-wicket boundary. He is looking really good.

13:57 IST: Four!! Pandya strays onto the pads of Hales and gets punished.

13:50 IST: Quick single and Hales with another lucky escape. He would have been a goner if Ashwin had hit the stumps.

13:48 IST: Top edge from Hales but the fine leg was a bit wide. Another scary moment for the English opener. England are 24/0 after 4 overs.

13:42 IST: DRS Time! England have reviewed the lbw decision. The ball is missing the leg stump. Hales survives! Good review by England.

13:41 IST: Four!! Short and wide from Umesh and Roy throws the kitchen sink at it. Fourth boundary for Roy. He's on fire!!

13:39 IST: Two dot balls to finish the over. England are 15/0 after 2 overs.

13:38 IST: Back to back fours!! Both full deliveries from Pandya but Roy on both occasions finds the cover boundary.

13:35 IST: Pandya into the attack!

13:33 IST: Four!! Outside edge and the ball runs away to the third man boundary. Good effort from Pandya but to no avail.

13:32 IST: Movement off the pitch this time and Roy is beaten all ends up.

13:31 IST: Some swing for Umesh there. The ball shaped away nicely from Roy.

13:30 IST: Umesh Yadav to start the proceedings for India. Jason Roy and Alex Hales open the batting for England.

13:28 IST: Let's listen into what new India ODI captain Virat Kohli had to say during the toss.

13:25 IST: The players are out. Time for the national anthems of the two countries.

13:10 IST: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first in Pune.

13:08 IST: Here are the teams for today's contest!

ENG XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, D Willey, J Ball

IND XI: S Dhawan, L Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, Y Singh, K Jadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, U Yadav, J Bumrah