Live Cricket Score - India A vs England XI: Focus On Bench Strength

Ajinkya Rahane will captain India A vs England in the second warm-up game on Thursday.

Ajinkya Rahane will captain India A vs England in the second warm-up game on Thursday. © AFP

Though India A lost the first practice game narrowly they have a good chance to get even when they take on England XI at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in yet another warm-up match on Thursday. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team and the match will also see the return of limited overs specialist Suresh Raina. Get live cricket updates and live cricket score here.

09:40 IST: England have won the toss and have elected to bat first.

08:40 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India A vs England XI warm-up match.

Young Rishabh Pant will get to match his skills with the visiting England team on the basis of the mountain of runs that he has plundered so far in first-class cricket. This will be the last practice game before the six-match limited overs matches - three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many Twenty20 Internationals - begins with the first ODI in Pune on Sunday.

Pant, who was part of the India Under-19 squad that finished runner-up to the West Indies in the last junior World Cup, has impressed one and all with his exploits in recent times.

His 308 against Maharashtra at almost run-a-ball, an innings that contained 9 sixes and 42 fours, at the beginning of this Ranji Trophy season, was followed by another blistering three-figure knock against Jharkhand, which helped him earn a call-up to the India squad for the T20Is against England.

But not all attention will be on Pant as there's a rival to him for the wicketkeeper-batsman's spot in Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan, his teammate in the U-19 World Cup side and also an attacking batsman.