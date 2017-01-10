Live Cricket Score, India A Vs England XI: Shikhar, Rayudu Complete Fifties

Live Cricket Score - India A vs England XI: Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first.

After announcing his decision to quit the captaincy of India's ODI and T20I teams, MS Dhoni is set to lead out an Indian team for one final time when he captains India A against England in the first warm-up game in Mumbai. Ahead of their limited-overs series against Virat Kohli's men, England will be looking to make use of this outing to acclimatise to the conditions. The Cricket Club of India felicitated MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket ahead of the match. India will look to test all their key players ahead of the first ODI in Pune on January 15.

15:16 IST: Dhawan completes his fifty with a fine boundary. India 118/1 after 26 overs (Shikhar 60*, Rayudu 48*).

15:09 IST: Shikhar ends the over with a boundary. India A are 97/1 after 24 overs (Shikhar 49*, Rayudu 38*).

15:04 IST: A well-timed and well-placed boundary from Dhawan. India A are 89/1 after 23 overs (Shikhar 44*, Rayudu 35*).

14:57 IST: Four runs from the 20th over. India A are 76/1 (Shikhar 39*, Rayudu 27*).

14:53 IST: India A are 72/1 after 19 overs (Shikhar 38*, Rayudu 24*).

14:49 IST: Two boundaries and a total of 12 runs from Jake Ball's over. India 69/1 (Shikhar 37*, Rayudu 22*).

14:46 IST: 75 dot balls for India A so far. They are 57/1 after 17 overs (Shikhar 30*, Rayudu 18*).

14:37 IST: England overhit a throw and the ball travels to the boundary, seeing India get five runs off it. The hosts are 52/1 after 16 overs (Shikhar 29*, Rayudu 14*).

14:34 IST: Just one run off Moeen Ali's over. India 45/1 after 15 overs.

14:33 IST: Dhawan and Rayudu continue to be very cautious here. India 44/1 after 14 overs (Shikhar 26*, Rayudu 9*).

14:27 IST: Just one run off the 13th over. India 43/1 (Shikhar 25*, Rayudu 9*).

14:25 IST: India are 42/1 after 12 overs (Shikhar 24*, Rayudu 9*).

14:16 IST: Ten overs gone. India A have started off with a relatively slow run rate. The hosts are 33/1 after 10 overs (Dhawan 22*, Rayudu 2*).

14:11 IST: India A are 27/1 after 8 overs (Dhawan 18*, Ambati Rayudu 1*).

14:03 IST: Mandeep Singh is bowled by Willey. India A 25/1 after 7.2 overs.

13:58 IST: Four by Dhawan off Willey. India A 24/0 after six overs (Shikhar 17*, Mandeep 7*).

13:53 IST: Dhawan hits Woakes for a six. India A 19/0 after 5 overs (Shikhar 13*, Mandeep 6*).

13:50 IST: A four from Mandeep to end the fourth over. India A 13/0 (Shikhar 7*, Mandeep 6*).

13:45 IST: Dhawan smashes a Woakes delivery to the boundary. India A 9/0 after three overs. (Shikhar 7*, Mandeep 2*).

13:40 IST: Three runs from the second over. India A 3/0 (Shikhar 2*, Mandeep 1*).

13:37 IST: Chris Woakes bowls a maiden in the opening over.

13:34 IST: Mandeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have opened the batting for India A

13:18 IST: Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first in Mumbai.

England have won the toss and have elected to field first against India A pic.twitter.com/1pU8ZyikM9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Mandeep Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (capt and wk), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey and Chris Woakes.