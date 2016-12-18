 
KL Rahul's Record-Breaking Innings vs England Ends on 199

Updated: 18 December 2016 16:50 IST

KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 30 at the end of play on Day 2, batted with authority against Alastair Cook's men in the 5th Test in Chennai.

KL Rahul scored his fourth Test ton on Sunday against England in Chennai. © BCCI

Chennai:

Indian opener KL Rahul on Sunday notched up his 4th Test ton, as the hosts dominated England on Day 3 in Chennai.

The stylish right-hander's hundred included sixteen fours and three sixes.

Rahul, who was unbeaten on 30 at the end of play on Day 2, batted with authority against Alastair Cook's men.

The Karnataka batsman looked positive from the word go and accumulated his runs at a brisk pace.

Along with Parthiv Patel (71), Rahul brought up India's first century opening partnership in 32 innings. The duo stitched a 152-run stand before the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed by Moeen Ali.

Rahul was particularly fluent right through the morning as he brought up his first Test ton in India.

The 24-year-old has had his struggles in Test cricket recently and the injuries certainly haven't helped his cause.

After low scores in his last seven outings, this innings arrived at just the right time for Rahul and India.

Rahul was dismissed on 199, becoming the ninth Test batsman to be dismissed on that score.

Virat Kohli, who was on his feet in anticipation of Rahul's maiden double ton, was distraught after the opener chipped a ball from Adil Rashid to cover.

Rahul become the second Indian, after Mohammad Azharuddin, to be out on 199. On a happier note, he now holds the record for the second-highest score by an opening batsman for India against England.

Topics : India Lokesh Rahul India vs England 2016 Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul scored his first Test ton in India
  • Rahul and Parthiv Patel put on 152 runs for the first wicket
  • India bowled out England for 477 runs in their first innings.
