KL Rahul Added to India Squad Ahead of 2nd Test Against England

KL Rahul has fully recovered from his right hamstring injury and would be joining the squad on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Fit-again opener KL Rahul was on Tuesday added to India's squad ahead of the second Test against England starting November 17 in Visakhapatnam.

"The All India Senior Selection Committee has decided to add India batsman KL Rahul to the Indian squad ahead of the second Test of the Paytm Test Series - 2016 between India and England to be played at Vizag from November 17, 2016," BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke said in a statement.

The BCCI said Rahul has fully recovered from his right hamstring injury and would be joining the squad on Tuesday.

Rahul is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka and scored 76 off 85 balls and 106 off 132 balls against Rajasthan in an ongoing match.

Rahul's addition to the squad is a clear indication that veteran Gautam Gambhir will have to sit out after a poor Test match in Rajkot, where he scored 29 and 0.

Gambhir's technique was thoroughly exposed as Stuart Broad got him with an inswinging delivery in the first innings and Chris Woakes dismissed him with a short ball in the second.

Kumble hints at Rahul's inclusion

Anil Kumble, meanwhile, made it amply clear that opener KL Rahul would be making a comeback into the playing XI against England in the second Test starting Thursday.

With Gautam Gambhir looking out of sync in the face of incisive swing bowling and bounce generated by England pacers in the first Test, the SOS call to Rahul, who played a couple of good knocks against Rajasthan in Ranjit Trophy, was a giveaway that he was back in the fold.

"I think there is still two days left. Rahul is certainly available for selection and you would want Rahul to be in starting line-up and that's the reason he has been included," Kumble said, indicating his preferred opener.

"He (Rahul) had an (hamstring) injury in Kanpur. He was not available for Test and ODIs against New Zealand. Now he has recovered and as a protocol, he played a Ranji Trophy game. Today he scored a hundred (106) and in the first innings he scored 70 plus (76 off 85 balls). Since match is happening close to Vizag (at Vizaianagaram), it's good to have him in the squad and he is available for selection," Kumble elaborated.