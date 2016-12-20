Karun Nair Welcomed To 300-Club By Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Credits Rahul Dravid

Karun Nair after scoring his maiden triple ton in India vs England fifth Test.

Karun Nair is only three-Test old and yet he has achieved something which only few cricketers can boast of. On Monday, he became the 30th cricketer to score a triple ton as he scored 303* against England on the fourth day of the fifth Test in Chennai.

He also became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton. Sehwag scored two triple tons in his career - 309 against Pakistan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in 2008. The second one was scored at the same venue as Nair's - the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

And Sehwag was ecstatic that another Indian reached the milestone after him.

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 December 2016

Rahul Dravid's role in Nair's success

After Nair's feat, VVS Laxman said how Rahul Dravid should be credited for the rise of young Indian cricketers.

"Rahul Dravid would be proud of him. He has taught players to work hard and stay committed to their game. Karun spent two months with Dravid during India A tour of Australia.

"He probably went through mental conditioning during that period. He showed the hunger to keep going even after completing his hundred," said Laxman.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur also seconded the view.

Extremely pleased to see the India-A plan giving rich rewards under #RahulDravid. Jayant & Karun shinning examples. @BCCI #TeamIndia — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 19 December 2016

Even Chris Gayle, who also has two triple centuries to his name, congratulated India's latest cricket sensation.

Welcome to the 300 club youngster @karun126 #Super — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 19 December 2016

Others, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 25-year-old batsman.

Congratulations on the historic triple century @karun126! We all are delighted & proud of your remarkable feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 19 December 2016

What an effort 300 @karun126 keep rocking..His first test hundred and that's 300 not out.God bless @BCCI #INDvENG looks like 4-0 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 19 December 2016

A brilliantly paced knock by a really talented young batsman! Congratulations @karun126 on a truly splendid knock! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/qm2nXbv9yd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 19 December 2016