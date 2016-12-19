 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Karun Nair, KL Rahul's Innings Wonderful Combination of Dravid, Viswanath: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 19 December 2016 22:48 IST

Karun Nair's 303* and KL Rahul's 199 showed glimpses of the style of Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Viswanath, according to Sunil Gavaskar

Karun Nair, KL Rahul's Innings Wonderful Combination of Dravid, Viswanath: Sunil Gavaskar
Karun Nair and KL Rahul performed brilliantly in India vs England fifth Test in Chennai. © BCCI

Karun Nair's maiden triple ton against England on Monday placed him in an elite club. He became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton, and that too in his third Test.

Before him another Karnataka batsman KL Rahul scored 199 as the Indian Test cricket team saw the emergence of two young cricket players.

Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for Nair and Rahul. He said the duo showed glimpses of Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Viswanath.

"Karnataka has two benchmarks in batsmanship. One is Gundappa Viswanatah and the other is Rahul Dravid. I think Nair and Rahul's innings were a combination of the two," Gavaskar told NDTV.

"We saw the discipline and temperament of Rahul Dravid and the flair and stroke play of Gundappa viswanath in both the innings."

He added that Nair's success would add to India's options in batting. "When Ajinkya Rahane comes back it will be a tough call for the selectors. Anyways having more options is always good. Ajinkya Rahane may not have got runs in the series but he has been consistent before that. So, it's always good to have replacement ready," Gavaskar said.

The former India captain added that it is good time for Indian sport. "I would like to congratulate the hockey team for winning the Junior World Cup. Vijender Singh also defended his boxing title before that. It has been awesome three days for Indian sport," he said.

Topics : Karun Nair Lokesh Rahul India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karun Nair scored 303* against England in the fifth Test in Chennai
  • KL Rahul earlier scored 199 in the Test match
  • Both batsmen hail from Karnataka
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka by Seven Wickets to Enter Semis
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka by Seven Wickets to Enter Semis
It's A New India Under Virat Kohli, One Which Never Gives Up: Sunil Gavaskar
It's A New India Under Virat Kohli, One Which Never Gives Up: Sunil Gavaskar
Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs
Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.