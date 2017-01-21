 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Jonny Bairstow To Replace Alex Hales For England's Twenty20 Series vs India

Updated: 21 January 2017 13:40 IST

Alex Hales has been ruled out of the third and final one-day international against India on Sunday as well as the T20 series after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack

Jonny Bairstow To Replace Alex Hales For England's Twenty20 Series vs India
Jonny Bairstow is yet to feature in the India ODI series, but played all the five Tests. © AFP

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been named as the replacement for the injured Alex Hales in the three-match Twenty20 series against India, the English and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.

Hales has been ruled out of the third and final one-day international against India on Sunday after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack.

He will also miss the T20 series that starts on January 26.

"Jonathan Bairstow has replaced Alex Hales in England's IT20 squad," the England cricket board said on Saturday.

His replacement, Bairstow, was already part of the ODI squad and will now remain in India till the end of the tour.

While Bairstow is yet to feature in the ODI series, he kept wickets for all five Test matches that preceded the limited overs series.

After a 4-0 loss in the Tests, England face another whitewash in the ODI after trailing 0-2.

The final ODI will take place in Kolkata on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : England India Jonny Bairstow Alex Hales India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jonny Bairstow named as replacement for Alex Hales
  • Hales to miss final ODI and T20 series against India
  • Hales fractured his right hand during the second ODI in Cuttack
Related Articles
3rd ODI: India Look To Increase England Woes, Eye Series Whitewash
3rd ODI: India Look To Increase England Woes, Eye Series Whitewash
2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India in Command vs England on Day 3
2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India in Command vs England on Day 3
England's Moeen Ali Commits To Bangladesh Tour
England's Moeen Ali Commits To Bangladesh Tour
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 18 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.