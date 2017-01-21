Jonny Bairstow To Replace Alex Hales For England's Twenty20 Series vs India

Jonny Bairstow is yet to feature in the India ODI series, but played all the five Tests.

Jonny Bairstow is yet to feature in the India ODI series, but played all the five Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been named as the replacement for the injured Alex Hales in the three-match Twenty20 series against India, the English and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.

Hales has been ruled out of the third and final one-day international against India on Sunday after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack.

He will also miss the T20 series that starts on January 26.

"Jonathan Bairstow has replaced Alex Hales in England's IT20 squad," the England cricket board said on Saturday.

His replacement, Bairstow, was already part of the ODI squad and will now remain in India till the end of the tour.

While Bairstow is yet to feature in the ODI series, he kept wickets for all five Test matches that preceded the limited overs series.

After a 4-0 loss in the Tests, England face another whitewash in the ODI after trailing 0-2.

The final ODI will take place in Kolkata on Sunday.

