Jayant Yadav Scores Maiden Test Hundred

Jayant Yadav scored his maiden Test hundred on Sunday, in only his third match, to help India reach a commanding position against England in the fourth Test.

The right-hander had already scored a half-century against the same opposition in Mohali, but backed it up with a brilliant century on Sunday.

The all-rounder's superb 241-run eighth wicket partnership with skipper Virat Kohli has now given India the impetus to earn yet another win.

This partnership is the highest stand for India for the eighth wicket. The previous best was 161 between Mohammad Azharuddin and Anil Kumble against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata way back in 1996.

This has been a fine debut series for the 26-year-old, who became the first Indian batsman to score a century from the No.9 position.

Yadav, who was born in New Delhi, has also played a One-Day International (ODI), against New Zealand on October 29 where he scored one run and also picked up a wicket.