Jayant Yadav Belongs to The Highest Level of Cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 18 November 2016 19:47 IST

Debutant Jayant Yadav's performance with the bat and ball and in the field against England has been impressive. It justifies his selection in the Indian cricket team, says Sunil Gavaskar.

Jayant Yadav in action on the second day of India vs England 2nd Test in Vizag. © BCCI

Jayant Yadav was chosen as the fourth spinner in the Indian squad for the England Test series, with much reputed names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Amit Mishra ahead of him.

With the three being proven performers, Yadav's chance looked bleak. However, that was until India was forced to settle for draw in the first Test, with the hosts' spinners looking ineffective. In the second Test, Yadav was picked ahead of Mishra for what would be the former's debut match.

Yadav, with an experience of 42 first-class matches, made full use of the opportunity. First, he scored a crucial 35 and was involved in a 64-run stand for the eighth wicket with Ashwin (58) as India notched a total of 455.

Later, he effected England opener Haseeb Hameed's run out with a brilliant throw and also trapped Moeen Ali plumb in front of the wicket in just his second over. His overall performance has found him an admirer in former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

"He (Yadav) batted sensibly. His partnership with Ashwin was a major factor in taking India past 400. In bowling, Yadav has a nice easy action, nice follow through. He also took a wicket, and contributed in the field too. If anybody does that in the first Test, he certainly belongs to the highest level," Gavaskar told NDTV.

The former India captain added that the way Yadav and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha combined to affect Haseeb Hameed's run out was the turning point of the innings.

"Outstanding work all around. Ground fielding has improves by leaps and bounds in recent times. Run out of Hameed was a turning point. England were doing good till then," Gavaskar said.

India also made a successful DRS appeal when initially Ali was given not out off Yadav. Gavaskar said that the wicketkeeper has a crucial role to play in case of DRS appeal.

"India's use of DRS has been a mixed bag so far. Wicketkeeper's role is crucial in taking a call as he is the one who sees the line where the ball is pitching," Gavaskar said.

