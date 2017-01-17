India vs England: Visitors Plan to Use Short Ball to Unsettle Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's phenomenal batting form in recent times has led to many bowlers around the world look for new ways to try and find chinks in his armour over the last few months. Kohli has provided very little room for opposing teams to upstage him inside the 22 yards. In the first ODI against England on Sunday, the Indian captain scored 122 to lead his side to a spectacular three-wicket win in Pune. England bowler Jake Ball, however, feels they can have a go at Kohli in the remaining games by using the short ball more often.

"I think that under the lights where it may skid on a bit more. You can use the shorter ball a little bit more. But I think it's just trying to mix it up as much as you can, try not to let him get settled and hope he hits one up in the air," Ball told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He is an unbelievable player. We saw a lot of him in the Tests and he started the ODI series really well. We've got plans for him, and hopefully, we can put them into practice in a couple of days' time," he added.

Ball had returned with figures of 3-67 in the first One-Day International in Pune. Despite his three wickets, England failed to stop India from chasing down a mammoth target of 351 runs, as Kohli combined with Kedar Jadhav, who scored 120 runs, to power India to a stunning victory.

The second ODI will be held in Cuttack on Thursday, January 19. India and England will face off in a total of three ODIs and three T20Is.

(With inputs from PTI)