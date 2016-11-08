 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli's Men Aim to Consolidate Number One Test Ranking

Updated: 08 November 2016 13:22 IST

The top four-ranked Test sides (India, Pakistan, Australia and England) are separated by just 10 points and as these four sides are already or preparing to flex their muscles in the longest format of the game.

India vs England: Virat Kohli's Men Aim to Consolidate Number One Test Ranking
If India draw the series against England, they would retain their top position. © AFP

Top ranked Indian cricket team will be aiming to, at least, draw the five-Test series against England, starting in Rajkot on Wednesday, to ensure that it seals the number one Test spot at the end of the year.

The top four-ranked Test sides (India, Pakistan, Australia and England) are separated by just 10 points and as these four sides are already or preparing to flex their muscles in the longest format of the game, changes in the upper half of the draw are on the cards depending on how the upcoming series pans out.

However, if India manage to even draw the series against England, they would retain their top position irrespective of the outcome of the Australia versus South Africa (ranked fifth) and the New Zealand versus Pakistan series.

In case of a draw, India, who are currently on 115 points, will finish on 113 points and will, thus, be untouchable even if Australia bounce back to win the remaining two Tests against South Africa or Pakistan win both the Tests against New Zealand.

A 3-2 series win will lift India to 116 points, while a 4-1 series win will put them on 119 points and they will jump to 122 points in case of a 5-0 win.

For England, a 3-2 series win will put it on 108 points, while a 4-1 series win will mean it will move ahead of India to 110 points.

Meanwhile, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued to hold on to the top spot in the bowlers' chart, while middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane has gained a place to be at the fifth position in the batsmen's list in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Ashwin leads the field by a distance as he is the only bowler touching the 900-point mark, which, in ranking terms, is considered as outstanding.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is the other Indian bowler to feature inside the top-10 in seventh position. Ashwin also heads the Test all-rounders rankings.

In the batsmen's list, no other Indian except Rahane, figures inside top-10.

Cheteshwar Pujara (13th) and skipper Virat Kohli (15th) are the notable batsmen in the top 20.

Topics : India England Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India face England in a five-match Test series starting November 9
  • Virat Kohli's men are at the top of ICC Test rankings
  • Alastair Cook's England are 4th on the Test rankings table
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.