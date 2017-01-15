India vs England: Virat Kohli Signature Attests Top Three Successful Indian Run Chases

Virat Kohli has been involved in all the three successful run chases by India

Virat Kohli's century in the 1st ODI of the three-match series with England is not something new for him. In fact, the new Indian ODI skipper has a hand in all three top run chases by India, with centuries in all of them. When Virat Kohli hammered a six into the sight screen of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday night, it was a significant record, since he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 centuries while chasing.

While that is quite a record, that still pales in comparison to how he has put his self-belief and skill to great use in India's top three run chases. Every time India has been in a situation of difficulty, or perceived problems, the Delhi batsman has come good in characteristic and telling fashion.

The biggest chase of India was when they absolutely hammered the Australians in Jaipur on October 16, 2013.

Chasing Australia massive 359 for five, India were given a superlative start by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The duo put up 176 runs before Dhawan was dismissed for 95.

If Australia had any ambitions of making a comeback, they were scotched effectively by Sharma and Kohli, who, coming at his favourite No. 3 position, remained not out at 100 as Sharma finished at 141 not out to give India a nine-wicket win in just 43.3 overs.

The second successful chase was this one in Pune against England, where Kohli scored a fine 122.

Kohli was also in the thick of things when India chased down 350 against Australia in Nagpur on October 30, 2013. He scored 115 not out, as India scampered home with three balls to spare.