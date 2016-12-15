India vs England: Teams May Wear Black Armbands in Memory of J Jayalalithaa

Both the teams are likely to wear armbands during the fifth Test in Chennai

As a mark of respect for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, who passed away last week, India and England team in all likelihood will wear black armbands during the fifth Test in Chennai.

"We have requested both England and India teams to wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the departed soul of our former CM. Because of this tragedy, the TNCA has decided against having any kind of function or felicitation during the match," a senior TNCA official said.

The cyclone Vardah that lashed the city last Monday had caused considerable damage to the property at Chepauk Stadium but TNCA has worked on warfooting to get the ground ready on time for Test match.

(With inputs from PTI)