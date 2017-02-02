 
India vs England: Suresh Raina's Six Lands Six-Year-Old Boy in Hospital

Updated: 02 February 2017 17:31 IST

Suresh Raina top scored for Virat Kohli's side with a 63-run innings in the decider in Bengaluru.

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's fifties helped India post 202/6 in the 3rd T20I. © AFP

A six-year-old boy, sitting in the galleries of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the third and final T20I between India and England, was injured when a six off Suresh Raina's willow hit him, but the youngster returned to watch the rest of the match after he was treated at a medical centre at the venue. The left-hander top scored for Virat Kohli's side with a 63-run innings in the decider. Thanks to Raina and MS Dhoni's crucial knocks, the Indians posted 202/6 in the 3rd T20I. The hosts won the contest by 75 runs and clinched the series 2-1.

"Satish was injured after one of Raina's sixes landed on his left thigh. He was rushed to the Karnataka State Cricket Association's medical centre at the stadium for treatment," Dr. Mathew Chandy told PTI.

"He complained of minor pain. We gave him the first aid and after 10 minutes, he requested to be relieved to watch the rest of the match. We had to give in his demand," the doctor said.

He said it could have been fatal had the ball hit him on the head or neck "because a six-year-old is not that strong to sustain such an injury".

In April 2012, a 10-year-old girl was hit in the face during an Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors at the same venue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Suresh Raina top scored for India in the 3rd T20I
  • The six-year-old boy was not seriously injured
  • India won the 3rd T20I by 75 runs vs England
Poll of the day

