 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: Stuart Broad Set to Miss Mohali Test

Updated: 20 November 2016 19:42 IST

Despite the strain that he suffered on Saturday, Stuart Broad returned with impressive figures of 4/33 on the fourth and penultimate day of the second Test between India and England

India vs England: Stuart Broad Set to Miss Mohali Test
Stuart Broad is set to miss the 3rd Test between India-England due to a damaged tendon on his right foot. © AFP

Visakhapatnam:

England pacer Stuart Broad on Sunday said he needs time to recover from his damaged tendon on the right foot, indicating that he is all set to miss the third Test against India in Mohali starting November 26.

"It has been a pretty sore Test match, in my second over I dived for the ball and my toe sort of slipped the wrong way and I have done damage to the tendon which is a bit awkward. But if that happens in the second over you have no option but to keep playing," he said about his injury.

Despite the strain that he suffered on Saturday, Broad returned with impressive figures of 4/33 on the fourth and penultimate day of the second Test.

"So physically it has been quite a tough Test match but it's all part of the job that you have to crack on a little bit. I think there are plans to move on once this Test match is finished to try and offload the tendon little bit for a few days. I am a believer that everyone reacts like different to injury and I have got to see how your body pulls off.

"You have got 17 days to Mumbai which is quite a long time, slightly less for Mohali, try get fit for the next one but definitely be fit for Mumbai," he said.

"It's annoying to miss any Test. I don't know whether I will miss that but Mohali is one one of the better places to bowl seam in India. There's a bit of pain in the foot but it's part and parcel of fast bowling," Broad said about his condition of the right foot.

"Was nice to get more than one wickets here. It's been a tough hunting ground. It was a different pitch to bowl on after we lost the toss. Day one was a batsmen's dream. Then it offered little bit more for the bowlers."

Topics : India England Stuart Broad Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stuart Broad set to miss 3rd Test between India and England
  • Broad needs time to recover from a damaged tendon on his right foot
  • Mohali will host the third Test starting November 26
Related Articles
Stuart Broad Says He Learned Bowling Tricks From Zaheer Khan
Stuart Broad Says He Learned Bowling Tricks From Zaheer Khan
England Took The Fourth Day's Honours: Sunil Gavaskar
England Took The Fourth Day's Honours: Sunil Gavaskar
Indian Spinners Hurt England's Chase in 2nd Test
Indian Spinners Hurt England's Chase in 2nd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.