 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan in Hospital Ahead of Kolkata ODI

Updated: 20 January 2017 19:21 IST

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against England in Kolkata, Shikhar Dhawan had to be rushed to the hospital after having issues on his left thumb, where he had sustained an injury last year

India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan in Hospital Ahead of Kolkata ODI
India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan was in hospital on Friday, ahead of the 3rd ODI in Kolkata. © AFP

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was on Friday rushed to a hopsital following an injury scare after the team landed in Kolkata ahead of the third and final One-Day International against England. Dhawan reportedly had some issues on his left thumb, where he had suffered a minor fracture during the Test series against New Zealand last year, as per sources quoted by PRI. Dhawan had continued his poor run of form in the first two ODIs against England, scoring 1 and 11 runs in Pune and Cuttack, respectively.

"He went to consult in the radiology department and was there for more than an hour," an official in Kolkata told PTI on Friday.

Dhawan has already come under serious pressure for his opening spot following his inconsistent run, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane waiting in the wings.

Now with the injury concern, it remains to be seen whether he makes the cut for the final ODI and keeps his place intact in the upcoming Champions Trophy, where he was adjudged Player-of-the-Series in the team's triumph in 2013.

Meanwhile, former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has promised a sporting wicket for the final one-dayer.

"It will be a good wicket we hope to see a perfect cricket match," Ganguly said.

The one-day action will return to the Eden after two years with Rohit Sharma's world record 264 fresh in the memory.

Sharma's epic knock powered India to 404/5 in the last ODI here as India beat Sri Lanka by 153 runs on November 13, 2014.

The CAB also announced that MS Dhoni who has relinquished captaincy in the limited overs will be handed a crystal Swarovski memento in a felicitation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket India England Shikhar Dhawan India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan was rushed to a hospital following an injury scare
  • Dhawan had issues on his left thumb, where he had sustained injury
  • The opener has been in a poor run of form lately
Related Articles
India A vs England XI: MS Dhoni Loses Last Match as Captain as Visitors Triumph
India A vs England XI: MS Dhoni Loses Last Match as Captain as Visitors Triumph
'Captain' MS Dhoni's Last Hurrah as India A Take on England
'Captain' MS Dhoni's Last Hurrah as India A Take on England
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 18 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.