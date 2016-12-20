 
India vs England: Seven-Star Ravindra Jadeja Serves Up Four-Nil Series Win

Updated: 20 December 2016 18:01 IST

Jadeja's figures of 7-48 were the reason why the scoreline ended up 4-0 instead of the 3-0 it looked like till well into the second session of play on Day 5 of the 5th Test

Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets in England's second innings. © BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja once more reminded the cricketing world of what a crucial cog he is in the Indian teams, be they the Test side or the limited-overs version. It was quite an incredible show from the Saurashtra left-hander at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the final day of the series. Everyone would have been banking on home boy Ravichandran Ashwin to deliver. Instead, it was Jadeja who destroyed England as India pulled off an improbable innings and 75-run win.

At lunch, England were at 97 for no loss with skipper Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings looking way too comfortable for the Indian bowlers' comfort.

But once Cook played Jadeja into the hands of KL Rahul at leg-slip - the sixth time in the series that the England skipper has fallen to the left-arm spinner - the armour of defence showed the first crack.

Jadeja soon pried it open with the wickets of Jennings, Joe Root, the obdurate Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes and India smelled blood.

Not just that, Jadeja also snared a sensational running catch to get rid of Jonny Bairstow off Ishant Sharma. He then added another catch off Umesh Yadav with the very first delivery with the new ball to take care of Adil Rashid.

Jadeja finished things off with the wickets of Stuart Broad and Jake Ball to seal the 4-0 series win for India.

Topics : Cricket India England Ravindra Jadeja India vs England 2016
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets in England's second innings
  • India won the 5th Test by an innings and 75 runs
  • India have sealed the series against England by a 4-0 scoreline
