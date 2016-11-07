India vs England: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Teams Luck Ahead of Test Series

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held bilateral discussions with British counterpart Theresa May in New Delhi on Monday, conveyed his good wishes to the visiting English cricket team which will take on India in a Test series, starting Wednesday.

"I also take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to the English cricket team, who will begin their campaign in Rajkot, Gujarat, day after tomorrow. May the best team win!," Modi said in his speech after the bilateral talks with May.

The Virat Kohli-led India, ranked world no.1, and England are scheduled to play a series of five Tests starting with Rajkot.

Modi also stated that India and UK share an enduring partnership nurtured by "extensive people to people linkages, let's not forget cricket here".

Later Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup shared an anecdote on how cricket came into conversation between the two leaders earlier in the day. The subject was English captain Alastair Cook.

"There was also pondering over cricket. As the working lunch was ending, Prime Minister said that 'I hope you enjoyed this food'. And Theresa May said 'yes, of course I love it'. Then the Prime Minister said that 'we have a good cook who does this but the real Cook is coming with the English cricket team'," Swarup quoted the two leaders as saying.