 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: Pitch, Outfield Cleared, Chennai Test on Schedule

Updated: 13 December 2016 15:35 IST

The fifth and final Test between India and England will be held at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from December 16 to 20.

India vs England: Pitch, Outfield Cleared, Chennai Test on Schedule
India are scheduled to take on England from December 16 at Chennai. © BCCI

Chennai:

The fifth and final Test match between India and England will start as per schedule on December 16 at the Chepauk despite the severe cyclone Vardah that lashed the Tamil Nadu capital last evening.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary Kashi Viswanathan said that although centre strip and the outfield have not been affected by the cyclone, the sight screen has been badly damaged, the bulbs of the floodlights blown off, a number of air-conditioners also got damaged and those need to be set in order in the next two days.

"The assuring part is that the pitch and the outfield has not been affected by the cyclone. But sightscreen has been damaged. The bulbs have blown off, air conditioners damaged. There have been hundreds of tree trunks lying in the road leading upto the stadium. Our challenge is to set everything in order in the next two days. I am confident we will be able to set everything right," Viswanthan told PTI on Tuesday.

The veteran administrator also informed that like other years, three blocks will remain closed.

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India currently lead the 5-match series 3-0
  • The 5th and final Test match will be played in Chennai
  • The match will be played from December 16 to 20
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.