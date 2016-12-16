 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Moeen Ali Makes A Mark For Tested England Batting

Updated: 16 December 2016 17:17 IST

Moeen Ali scored fifth ton of his Test career and second of the series against India.

Moeen Ali Makes A Mark For Tested England Batting
Moeen Ali scored 100 in 203 balls © BCCI

England batsman Moeen Ali on Friday scored his fifth Test century to take England past 250 on Day 1 of the fifth Test match against India in Chennai.

After his first Test hundred at Rajkot in the series, the 29-year-old completed his second ton in 203 balls.

After two early wickets, Moeen came at the crease in the 13th over itself and looked a bit scratchy at the start of his innings. He looked particularly insecure before lunch. He was, in fact, given a life at nought when he flicked Ravindra Jadeja uppishly and through the hands of KL Rahul.

But Moeen grew in confidence after the lunch break and didn't let Indian spinners settle in. He targeted Amit Mishra, who came back into the side because Jayant Yadav was out with a hamstring niggle, who gave 30 runs in the seven overs before tea.

All of Moeen's centuries have come against Asian teams -- two each against India and Sri Lanka and one against Pakistan

Moeen made his mark in the English side after making his international debut in 2014. He has also taken 97 wickets in 36 Test matches.
 

Topics : England India Moeen Ali Amit Mishra India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Moeen Ali scored his 5th Test ton
  • He scored second ton of the series
  • He scored his century in 203 balls
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Moeen Ali, Joe Root Lift England, Indian Bowlers Struggle
Moeen Ali, Joe Root Lift England, Indian Bowlers Struggle
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.