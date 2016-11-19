 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: Jayant Yadav Credits Ravichandran Ashwin For His Rise

Updated: 19 November 2016 19:04 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets while Jayant Yadav chipped in with one as England were bowled out for 255 in the first innings at Visakhapatnam, handing India a mammoth 200-run lead in the second Test

India vs England: Jayant Yadav Credits Ravichandran Ashwin For His Rise
Jayant Yadav (L) has credited Ravichandran Ashwin for his rise as an Indian cricketer. © BCCI

Visakhapatnam:

Ravichandran Ashwin has played a big role in grooming Jayant Yadav and the debutant profusely thanked India's star spinner for his impressive debut in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Recalling his association with Ashwin since 2014, he said: "We met through (India bowling coach) Eric Simmons. He was preparing for his England tour and very sweet of him to help me as I was just playing Ranji Trophy that time."

"It's a very proud moment for any cricketer. As you graduate from U-17, U-19 and Ranji Trophy, Test cricket is the topmost level. The first day in the dressing room helped.

"Just to see how he prepares and to get some inputs from him was quite special. We stayed in touch, we have a good rapport and a good friendship going on. He talks a lot of sense about bowling.

"He did not give me a lot of technical inputs but he told me to bowl different lines to different batsmen and to be consistent. He also told me a few things so that my length goes up," he said about Ashwin's support.

Asked about Ashwin's deceptive drift, he said: "A lot of things fall into place for that drift to happen. Ash is bowling beautifully like a dream. You have to work on it. It does not come overnight. You have to put a lot of effort into it. A lot of technical things also go into it."

Much before he impressed with his tidy bowling of 1/38 from 12 overs, Jayant's effort with the bat -- 35 -- was commendable as he shared a crucial 64-run for the eighth wicket with Ashwin (58) to take India to 455 in the first innings.

He was also brilliant in the field and executed the run out of impressive youngster Haseeb Hameed with a brilliant throw from the deep.

A modest Jayant, who was originally included in the squad for the New Zealand series in place of an indisposed Ishant Sharma (chikungunya), said travelling with the team really helped.

"I've been travelling with the team for a while. Getting the icepacks and to know everybody really helps. I would be lying if I said that there were not any nerves. There definitely were. As I bowled the first over, it gradually subsided and I am pretty glad," he said.

With an overall lead of 298, India are set for a big win against England.

"Tomorrow being the fourth day and fifth day to come, it's definitely going to be a tough proposition. We strive ourselves to be a consistent. It's going to be really tough as you see the variable bounce and the odd ball turning and keeping straight."

Topics : India England Ravichandran Ashwin India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jayant Yadav credits Ashwin for his rise as a cricketer
  • Jayant Yadav scored an impressive 35 runs and took 1 wicket
  • India with a 298-run lead on Day 3 are in command of the 2nd Test
Related Articles
R Ashwin Trolled By MS Dhoni's Fans Over No Mention in ICC Best Cricketer Award Tweet
R Ashwin Trolled By MS Dhoni's Fans Over No Mention in ICC Best Cricketer Award Tweet
World No. 1 R Ashwin Named Cricketer Of The Year By ICC, Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar
World No. 1 R Ashwin Named Cricketer Of The Year By ICC, Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.