India vs England: Jayant Yadav Announces His Presence in The Big League

Jayant Yadav scored 104 four runs while batting at No. 9. © BCCI

Jayant Yadav was included in the Indian XI to add some punch to the spin bowling attack while keeping in mind Virat Kohli's plan to bolster the batting with some solid players towards the lower order.

The 26-year-old Haryana off-spinner was an understudy to Ravichandran Ashwin, making his debut in Vizag with quite a fine showing.

He has now added to his credentials, with a Test century in his name while batting at No. 9.

Yadav made his Ranji Trophy debut for Haryana against Gujarat in 2011.

He has also played one One-Day International for India against New Zealand at Vizag earlier this year.