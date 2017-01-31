 
Budget
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Credits Ashish Nehra For Twenty20 Success

Updated: 31 January 2017 21:15 IST

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah credited Ashish Nehra for his success in the shortest format of the game and said that the guidance from the veteran pace colleague has been of great value.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Credits Ashish Nehra For Twenty20 Success
Jasprit Bumrah credited Ashish Nehra for his T20 success. © BCCI

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who contributed to India's victory in the second T20I against England, credited Ashish Nehra for his success in the shortest format of the game and said that the guidance from the veteran pace colleague has been of great value. "I have played a few matches with him. Also played a World T20 match. His guidance is always valuable because he has played a lot of international matches and in a nice position to share his experience with us," he said.On his back of length deliveries executed in death overs, Bumrah said it's not right to have one kind of line and length balls in every match and should be adjusted according to the kind of wicket.

"It depends on the wicket. The back of length and slower deliveries on a big ground are helpful, but it is not the case on a smaller ground, because you may be hit for runs. The margin of error is less for any bowler in smaller grounds," he said.

The fielding of the Indian players were sloppy in the previous match but Bumrah said the team was working on how to make improvement in that department of the game.

"It's always difficult when there is dew. In the last match, there was a lot of dew. The ball comes faster than you expect. The high catches also become difficult because the ball is wet. It happens, we are working on it," Bumrah said.

"As a fielding unit, we have been doing well in the ODI series. It happens. Let's see how it goes in next match."

'Not Concerned About Umpiring Blunders'

Bumrah also sought to play down the controversy surrounding poor umpiring after England captain Eoin Morgan raised the issue after the second T20 International, saying both sides will have to move on with the game as decisions do not always go in favour of only one team.

"We don't focus too much on decisions made by umpires. Sometimes it (umpiring decision) goes in our favour and sometimes in their favour. That happens in cricket, so we have to move on with the game," Bumrah told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 International against England here tomorrow.

He was replying to a query on Morgan's frustration over the quality of umpiring. The visitors had lost the second T20 International by five runs and Joe Root got a howler as umpire C Shamshuddin adjudged him lbw off Bumrah in the last over when the batsman had actually edged the ball.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India England Jasprit Bumrah Ashish Nehra India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah credited Ashish Nehra for success
  • Not concerned about umpiring blunders: Jasprit Bumrah
  • We will improve our fielding: Bumrah
Related Articles
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's Men Eye Series Win In Decider
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's Men Eye Series Win In Decider
Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra Were Outstanding vs England: Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra Were Outstanding vs England: Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah Hands India 5-Run Win, Hosts Level Series vs England 1-1
Jasprit Bumrah Hands India 5-Run Win, Hosts Level Series vs England 1-1
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.