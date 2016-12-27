 
India vs England: Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav May Miss Limited-Overs Series

Updated: 27 December 2016 19:42 IST

Axar Patel injured himself while fielding in the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai, while Jayant Yadav is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.

Axar Patel has been a regular member of India's limited-overs squad in recent times. © AFP

The Indian cricket team, which fought through several injury problems through 2016, has now been dealt more blows ahead of the limited-overs series against England.

According to media reports, all-rounder Axar Patel is unlikely to feature in MS Dhoni's squad against England due to a thumb injury.

The left-arm spinner injured himself while fielding in the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai. The injury also forced Patel to sit out of Gujarat's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Odisha.

The 22-year-old has been an integral part of India's limited-overs squad.

Jayant Yadav, who hit the headlines with his sensational show in the recently concluded Test series against England, also hasn't recovered from a hamstring injury.

The duo joins Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin on India's ever-growing injury list.

The national selectors are likely to meet on January 5 or 6 to name India's squad for the series against England.

The first ODI of the series will be played on January 15 in Pune

Highlights
  • Axar Patel injured his thumb during the 5th Test against England
  • Jayant Yadav is nursing a hamstring injury
  • The first India-England ODI will be played in Pune
