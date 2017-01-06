India vs England: All You Need to Know About Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rishabh Pant got a maiden call up in the Indian squad on Friday

The BCCI selection committee on Friday named Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal for the T20 squad for the series against England and gave clear indications that the shortest format belongs to the young lot.

Here's a look at the trio who made the grade:

Rishabh Pant

When Parthiv Patel was named replacement for the injured Wriddhiman Saha in the Indian squad for the Tests against England, it was argued that Pant needed to improve his keeping skills.

Better late than never. The 19-year-old has been considered for the national duty in the shortest format of the game. The wicket keeper-batsman from Uttarakhand plays for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

"(I am) pretty happy with my selection right now. I don't think too much, I am enjoying my selection," 19-year-old Pant told reporters on the sidelines of a tournament in Mumbai.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar too applauded his selection.

"Keeping Rishabh Pant in the side is recognition of his performances in the domestic circuit," he told NDTV.

In the current Ranji season, he has the fourth highest aggregate with 972 runs from eight matches at a great average of 81. The season also includes a triple hundred, and the fastest hundred by an Indian but in the history of first-class cricket in India.

Pant was a part of the Indian team that reached the finals of the U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Pant also played a few promising knocks in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Delhi Daredevils. In one of the matches, he was given the man of the match trophy for his match-winning effort.

Mandeep Singh

Just a few people would know that Mandeep Singh got married few days ago to a British national.

Speaking from Jalandhar, Mandeep had said, "Now that (wife) Jagdeep will be with me forever, I'm surely going to make my ODI debut soon."

Though still not in ODIs, Mandeep is back in the T20 squad. The 25-year-old from Jalandhar made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe under MS Dhoni earlier this year, was also a member of the ODI team which played the visiting New Zealand team. But he did not get a chance to feature in the playing eleven.

He rose to fame after his exploits with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, when he was declared the "Rising Star" in IPL 2012.

Mandeep, who made 319 runs in Ranji Trophy this season at an average of 53.16, has played three T-20 matches and scored 87 runs with an average of 43.50.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Singh Chahal hails from Haryana and has also got a place in the T20 squad against England. Selected for Zimbabwe tour last year, he is six matches old (three each in ODIs and T20Is).

The 26-year-old made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on June 11, 2016.

In the second match of the series, Chahal took three wickets for 25 runs, leading his side to a win by eight wickets, for which he was named the man of the match.

In the 2016-17 Ranji season, Chahal took 33 wickets in seven matches with an average of 22.60.