India vs England: Alastair Cook Enters Record Books With 30th Test Ton

Alastair Cook has five Test tons in India, the highest by any visiting batsman.

Alastair Cook has five Test tons in India, the highest by any visiting batsman. © AFP

England captain Alastair Cook on Sunday notched up his 30th Test ton in Rajkot as the visitors dominated the first session.

The left-hander got to the three-figure mark in 194 balls. His knock comprised of 10 fours.

Cook now has five centuries in India, the highest by any visiting batsmen.

The 31-year-old was in absolute command on the final day, as the Indian bowlers failed to test him.

Cook was ably supported by 19-year-old debutant Haseeb Hameed, who was dismissed by Amit Mishra for 82.

The leg-spinner also picked up the wicket of Joe Root, bringing Ben Stokes to the crease.

However, the first session on Day 5 was all about Cook, who showed why he is considered among the best batsmen in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli and the Indian side will be disappointed to see him hit form, especially since Ajinkya Rahane dropped Cook on the third ball of the 1st Day.

Cook's form will not just boost his confidence but also that of the England side.

While the Rajkot Test is headed for a draw, Cook and co will be extremely confident going into the second Test with runs under their belt.