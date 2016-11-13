 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: Alastair Cook Enters Record Books With 30th Test Ton

Updated: 13 November 2016 11:54 IST

England captain Alastair Cook got to the three-figure mark in 194 balls. His knock comprised of 10 fours.

India vs England: Alastair Cook Enters Record Books With 30th Test Ton
Alastair Cook has five Test tons in India, the highest by any visiting batsman. © AFP

England captain Alastair Cook on Sunday notched up his 30th Test ton in Rajkot as the visitors dominated the first session.

The left-hander got to the three-figure mark in 194 balls. His knock comprised of 10 fours.

Cook now has five centuries in India, the highest by any visiting batsmen.

The 31-year-old was in absolute command on the final day, as the Indian bowlers failed to test him.

Cook was ably supported by 19-year-old debutant Haseeb Hameed, who was dismissed by Amit Mishra for 82.

The leg-spinner also picked up the wicket of Joe Root, bringing Ben Stokes to the crease.

However, the first session on Day 5 was all about Cook, who showed why he is considered among the best batsmen in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli and the Indian side will be disappointed to see him hit form, especially since Ajinkya Rahane dropped Cook on the third ball of the 1st Day.

Cook's form will not just boost his confidence but also that of the England side.

While the Rajkot Test is headed for a draw, Cook and co will be extremely confident going into the second Test with runs under their belt.

Topics : Alastair Cook India England Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alastair Cook's 30th ton was his fifth in India
  • Cook was in total command during the 1st session on Day 5
  • Haseeb Hameed was dismissed for 82 by Amit Mishra
Related Articles
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
England Need Alastair Cook's Runs, Not His Leadership: Michael Vaughan
England Need Alastair Cook's Runs, Not His Leadership: Michael Vaughan
Alastair Cook Says It's Not Right Time to Decide on Captaincy After Series Loss
Alastair Cook Says It's Not Right Time to Decide on Captaincy After Series Loss
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.