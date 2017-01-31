 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's Men Eye Series Win In Decider

Updated: 31 January 2017 14:38 IST

The final game of the three-match T20 International series will be played in Bengaluru on Wednesday. England captain Eoin Morgan will be keen to sign off on a winning note, while India skipper Virat Kohli will be eyeing his first T20I series win as captain.

India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's Men Eye Series Win In Decider
The final match of the T20I series will be played in Bengaluru on Wednesday © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah's revival as a death bowler in the second T20 International at Nagpur was remarkable, especially in view of his rather dismal show in the first match of the series. He and Ashish Nehra were largely instrumental in India being able to level the series in a nail-biter on Sunday. Now the caravan moves to Bengaluru for a decider, the same place where India registered a one-run victory against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup last year. England captain Eoin Morgan will look to end the series on a high, while India skipper Virat Kohli will be eying his first T20I series win as captain.

jasprit bumrah gets alex hales wicketJasprit Bumrah removes Alex Hales. Photo credit: BCCI

In the first T20I in Kanpur, Nehra and Bumrah had conceded 57 runs in a total of 6.1 overs between them, without anything in the wicket column. There was a stark difference in the second game, a change that proved crucial in the outcome of the match. India were almost in a brink of a series loss in the second match before England batsmen choked on Bumrah and Nehra in the final overs.

ashish nehra t20Ashish Nehra removed openers to give India the perfect start. Photo credit: BCCI

The bowlers have slowly but surely given Kohli the confidence that was required to come back into the series, but the batting department still looks a bit jaded. So far, England's bowlers have dominated the T20Is, making it hard for the superstars of Indian batting. In the first game, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top-scorer with 36, while KL Rahul scored a quick-fire 71 in the second game. Virat Kohli doesn't look relaxed as an opener, with 50 runs in two matches. Yuvraj Singh has an average of eight in the series. Manish Pandey's 33 run- aggregate doesn't justify his talent while Suresh Raina still looks inconsistent.

Barring the last few overs of the second match, the England batsmen have looked better and more confident. The likes of Tymal Mills, Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan have been more impressive than the top order. The spin trio of Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson worked for Morgan and he would not like to tinker with his bowling line-up.

Bengaluru can be a test for batsmen and bowlers alike. None of the four T20 matches here have been high-scoring, the highest total being 157 by Australia against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup last year.

As far as history is concerned, India have played two T20I matches here in the past, they have won one and lost in 2012 against Pakistan.
 

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Eoin Morgan Ashish Nehra Jasprit Bumrah Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The final T20I will be played on Wednesday
  • Series is levelled at 1-1
  • India won the last match by 5 runs
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Warns Hosts Against Taking Australia Lightly
India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Warns Hosts Against Taking Australia Lightly
When And Where To Watch India Vs England 3rd T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch India Vs England 3rd T20I Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra Were Outstanding vs England: Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra Were Outstanding vs England: Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.