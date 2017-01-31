India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's Men Eye Series Win In Decider

Jasprit Bumrah's revival as a death bowler in the second T20 International at Nagpur was remarkable, especially in view of his rather dismal show in the first match of the series. He and Ashish Nehra were largely instrumental in India being able to level the series in a nail-biter on Sunday. Now the caravan moves to Bengaluru for a decider, the same place where India registered a one-run victory against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup last year. England captain Eoin Morgan will look to end the series on a high, while India skipper Virat Kohli will be eying his first T20I series win as captain.

Jasprit Bumrah removes Alex Hales. Photo credit: BCCI Jasprit Bumrah removes Alex Hales. Photo credit: BCCI

In the first T20I in Kanpur, Nehra and Bumrah had conceded 57 runs in a total of 6.1 overs between them, without anything in the wicket column. There was a stark difference in the second game, a change that proved crucial in the outcome of the match. India were almost in a brink of a series loss in the second match before England batsmen choked on Bumrah and Nehra in the final overs.

Ashish Nehra removed openers to give India the perfect start. Photo credit: BCCI Ashish Nehra removed openers to give India the perfect start. Photo credit: BCCI

The bowlers have slowly but surely given Kohli the confidence that was required to come back into the series, but the batting department still looks a bit jaded. So far, England's bowlers have dominated the T20Is, making it hard for the superstars of Indian batting. In the first game, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top-scorer with 36, while KL Rahul scored a quick-fire 71 in the second game. Virat Kohli doesn't look relaxed as an opener, with 50 runs in two matches. Yuvraj Singh has an average of eight in the series. Manish Pandey's 33 run- aggregate doesn't justify his talent while Suresh Raina still looks inconsistent.

Barring the last few overs of the second match, the England batsmen have looked better and more confident. The likes of Tymal Mills, Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan have been more impressive than the top order. The spin trio of Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson worked for Morgan and he would not like to tinker with his bowling line-up.

Bengaluru can be a test for batsmen and bowlers alike. None of the four T20 matches here have been high-scoring, the highest total being 157 by Australia against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup last year.

As far as history is concerned, India have played two T20I matches here in the past, they have won one and lost in 2012 against Pakistan.

