Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Fifties Power India to 202-6

Scintillating half-centuries from Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India post a challenging 202 for six against England in the third and final Twenty20 international in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Put in to bat in the series decider, India rode on the 55-run third-wicket partnership between Raina (63) and Dhoni (56) to thwart the England bowling attack after an early wicket fall.

The hosts lost skipper Virat Kohli for two after a terrible mix up with Lokesh Rahul (22) saw the star batsman being run out. Kohli was furious with Rahul for not responding to his call for a single.

Raina counter-attacked with two boundaries and five sixes during his 45-ball knock as he put on crucial partnerships with Rahul and Dhoni.

Rahul was bowled by Ben Stokes but the left-handed Raina carried on the power hitting as he recorded his fourth T20 fifty with a six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Dhoni, who smacked five fours and two sixes in his 36-ball blitz, joined forces with Raina as the duo carted the England bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Raina fell in the 14th over while Dhoni stayed on until the second delivery of the final over.

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh also turned on the heat with his 10-ball 27 as he hit seamer Chris Jordan for two fours and two sixes to give India 24 runs in the 18th over.