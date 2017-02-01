 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Fifties Power India to 202-6

Updated: 01 February 2017 21:56 IST

Put in to bat in the series decider, India rode on the 55-run third-wicket partnership between Suresh Raina (63) and MS Dhoni (56) to thwart the England bowling attack after an early wicket fall.

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Fifties Power India to 202-6
MS Dhoni scored his first T20I fifty. © BCCI

Scintillating half-centuries from Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India post a challenging 202 for six against England in the third and final Twenty20 international in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Put in to bat in the series decider, India rode on the 55-run third-wicket partnership between Raina (63) and Dhoni (56) to thwart the England bowling attack after an early wicket fall.

The hosts lost skipper Virat Kohli for two after a terrible mix up with Lokesh Rahul (22) saw the star batsman being run out. Kohli was furious with Rahul for not responding to his call for a single.

Raina counter-attacked with two boundaries and five sixes during his 45-ball knock as he put on crucial partnerships with Rahul and Dhoni.

Rahul was bowled by Ben Stokes but the left-handed Raina carried on the power hitting as he recorded his fourth T20 fifty with a six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Dhoni, who smacked five fours and two sixes in his 36-ball blitz, joined forces with Raina as the duo carted the England bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Raina fell in the 14th over while Dhoni stayed on until the second delivery of the final over.

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh also turned on the heat with his 10-ball 27 as he hit seamer Chris Jordan for two fours and two sixes to give India 24 runs in the 18th over.

Topics : India Cricket England Mahendra Singh Dhoni Suresh Raina India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored his 1st T20I half-century
  • Suresh Raina top scored with 63
  • Virat Kohli was run out for just 2 runs
Related Articles
India vs England 3rd T20I: Umpire Shamsuddin Withdraws As On-Field Umpire
India vs England 3rd T20I: Umpire Shamsuddin Withdraws As On-Field Umpire
India vs England 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Youngest To Make T20I Debut For India
India vs England 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Youngest To Make T20I Debut For India
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Chahal Puts Visitors To The Sword As English Batsmen Crumble
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Chahal Puts Visitors To The Sword As English Batsmen Crumble
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.