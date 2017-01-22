3rd ODI: Ben Stokes' Fifty Lifts England to 321-8 vs India in Kolkata

Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 57 off 39 balls vs India in the Kolkata ODI

Ben Stokes cracked a timely half-century to help England reach a competitive total of 321 for eight in their third and final ODI against India in Kolkata on Sunday.

The left-hander scored an unbeaten 57 off 39 balls, and there were also half-centuries from Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, as Eoin Morgan's side sought a consolation win after the Men in Blue clinched the three-match 2-0 in Cuttack.

After being put in to bat England rode on a 98-run opening stand between Roy (65) and Sam Billings (35) before the Indian bowlers came back with regular strikes.

Pacer Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked two on a lively pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium.

Jadeja sent both openers back to the pavilion, dismissing Roy for the third time in the series after the batsman's third successive ODI fifty.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, who struck a valiant 102 in England's second loss in Cuttack on Thursday, once again looked like he would pilot the innings with some assured hitting.

The left-hander shared an 84-run third-wicket partnership with Jonny Bairstow (56) before Pandya rattled the England middle order.

Morgan, who hit two fours and three sixes during his 44-ball stay, was out for 43 against the run of play after flicking a catch to Jasprit Bumrah at short fine leg.

Bairstow, who came into the side in place of the injured Alex Hales, survived a scare after he was caught at third-man off Bumrah on 28 off a no ball.

Bairstow went on to register his third ODI fifty but failed to convert it into a big score when he fell to Pandya, who finished with figures of 3-49.

But Stokes ensured the efforts of the top order were not in vain. He smashed four fours and two sixes to help the visitors put on 58 in the final five overs.

His 73-run seventh-wicket stand with Chris Woakes (34) was crucial in England's final push to get the score well past the 300-run mark.

(With inputs from AFP)