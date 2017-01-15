India vs England, 1st ODI: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Knocks Propel Visitors to 350/7

Joe Root and Jason Roy scored 78 and 73, respectively, while Ben Stokes chipped in with a brisk 62-run knock in the late overs as England posted a mammoth total of 350/7 in the 1st ODI against India in Pune on Sunday. The visitors pounced on some wayward bowling from the hosts and added 115 runs in the final 10 overs to put themselves in charge of the match. Hardik Pandya was India's most successful bowler, as he picked up two wickets in nine overs and conceded 46 runs.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being put in to bat by India, England lost Alex Hales early on to a run out. However, Roy and Root combined to steady the visitors' innings.

Roy was stumped by Dhoni from a Ravindra Jadeja delivery, but Root's 78 put England in course for a huge total. Skipper Eoin Morgan scored 28 runs, while Jos Buttler was dismissed for 31. Both fell to deliveries from Pandya.

However, it was Ben Stokes' knock, a quickfire 62 from just 40 balls, that helped the Englishmen cross the 300-run mark with ease. Moeen Ali too contributed with 28 runs as England finished their 50 overs at a commanding total.

Jadeja was India's most economic bowler, with the spinner conceding 50 runs from his 10 overs. Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, had a forgettable day in office. The trio conceded a combined total of 205 runs from just 25 overs.

Bumrah and Umesh, however, did pick two and one wicket each towards the end of England's innings, while Ashwin finished wicketless.