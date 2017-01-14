 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17
Cricket

India versus England ODIs: Let The Real Games Begin

Updated: 14 January 2017 14:14 IST

India will be under new command when they take on England in the first of three One-day Internationals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. New skipper Virat Kohli, an unburdened MS Dhoni and a rejuvenated Yuvraj Singh will make it a series to watch.

India versus England ODIs: Let The Real Games Begin
India will play the first One-Day International match against England on January 15. © AFP

The three-match One-day International series between India and England would have been, under other circumstances, just another of a slew of such bilateral contests that the Indian winter sees every year. But this one is different, since a sequence of events have made it a whole new ball game. India go in with a new captain, as Virat Kohli will walk the Indian ODI side out instead of MS Dhoni. Off the field too things have changed. The BCCI mandarins have been removed by the Supreme Court and there were even rumours that some of the disaffected former officials were trying to scuttle the series.

So, as things stand, this is not just another series.

Nevertheless, the biggest truth about cricket is that once the umpire calls "Play", everything else takes a back seat.

India would be favourites - they always are when at home. Plus, they have really put it across to the English in the Test series that ended in December.

But that does not necessarily mean that the ODI series will go completely one-way. England have a lot to prove and with the 28-day gap between the Tests and the ODIs, they have had time to bandage their wounds, leave behind some of the casualties of the Tests and come back with reinforcements.

India will be almost full strength. Still missing would be Rohit Sharma and the new-found sensation of Jayant Yadav, as also the injured Mohd. Shami.

But back in business is Yuvraj Singh, after three years in the wilderness. That in itself makes the series different.

England will be under new leadership as well. While Eoin Morgan has been leading the limited-overs side for a while, his coming back to India instead of the beleaguered Alastair Cook can only be good news for England.

Essentially, it will be a battle worth watching, in terms of what new tactics skipper Kohli implements, how involved Dhoni is and how effective Yuvraj is.

These three names are enough to make this series a success. So let the games begin.

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Eoin Morgan Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The first ODI will be played in Pune
  • Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side
  • The match starts at 1.30 pm IST
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Can Experiment More With His Batting Now: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Can Experiment More With His Batting Now: Virat Kohli
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Celebrate Daughter's First Lohri
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Celebrate Daughter's First Lohri
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.