India vs England: Ben Stokes Bowled Manish Pandey But Miraculously The Bails Didn't Move

Manish Pandey, who was batting on 10 at the time, went on to score 30 off 26 balls. © BCCI

Manish Pandey and India were the beneficiaries of a freak incident during the 2nd T20 International against England in Nagpur on Sunday as Virat Kohli's men went on to beat the visitors by five runs in a tense affair to stay alive in the three-match series. Apart from the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah at the death, the Indian side will also thank the cricket gods as they gained from a huge slice of luck in the do-or-die contest.

In the 15th over of India's innings, England all-rounder Ben Stokes' delivery not only beat Manish Pandey but also clipped his off-stump. The bails lit up after contact with the ball but amazingly failed to dislodge. Stokes, who initially broke into a celebration, was left stunned when he realised that the bails hadn't actually moved.

Pandey, who was batting on 10 at the time, went on to score 30 off 26 balls as India set England a target of 145 runs to win the match and series. India eventually clinched the match by just five runs and had Pandey been dismissed for 10, the series could have easily slipped out of the home team's grasp.

The third and final T20I will be played on February 1 at Bengaluru. After sterling displays in the Test and ODI series, skipper Kohli has not enjoyed a great run in the T20Is against Eoin Morgan's men.

The stylish right-hander, however, will look to resume normal service at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium where he has a solid record.

Kohli, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, has played some of his most memorable T20 knocks in Bengaluru.