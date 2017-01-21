 
India to Play Without Any Pressure in 3rd ODI vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Updated: 21 January 2017 12:49 IST

India, who lead the three-match series 2-0, will take on England in the final One-Day International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has credited the IPL for his good show as a death bowler. © AFP

Having already clinched the series 2-0, India would play without any pressure against England in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, said Bhuvnshwar Kumar on Saturday. The medium pace bowler also credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his transformation as a death bowler as the hosts look to clean sweep the series in Kolkata. India won the first two ODIs in Pune and Cuttack.

"The way I'm bowling at the death, it's all thanks to the IPL. A lot of bowling in the death in the IPL has added to my experience and given me the mindset. Keeping that in mind, I thought whatever I've done there I will do it here. It has paid for me," Bhuvenshwar said.

Bhuvneshwar (23 wickets from 17 matches) emerged as the leading wicket-taker in Sunrisers Hyderabad's triumphant campaign in the 2016 IPL.

"As soon as I was picked I was already playing for country. They were heavily dependent on me to bowl in the death," the Purple Cap holder of the IPL 2016 said.

Drafted into the side, the 26-year-old made the difference in a wayward Indian seam attack as he capped a brilliant opening spell with tight bowling in the death.

Back in the 42nd over with England needing 108 runs from 54 balls with a set Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali in the middle, Bhuvenshwar Kumar stopped the free-flowing English batsmen and dismissed the latter for 55 in the 44th over before finishing his quota with 10-1-63-1.

Recalling his final spell in Cuttack, Bhuvneshwar said: "I knew I had five overs left. I knew it can swing either ways. I had experience how to bowl thanks to IPL. There was pressure, dew was there. But the moment I bowled the first over (42nd), I got my confidence back.

"You need an over to get your confidence going. It was an over that boosted my confidence," he said about the 42nd over in which he restricted the boundaries and conceded eight runs.



He was also successful in bowling yorkers on a day the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya struggled to find the block hole with a wet ball.

He said practising with the red ball has helped him bowl them under heavy dew.

"It's most difficult to bowl with wet ball. Before that match we were practising with red ball."

India having sealed the series after their win in Pune and Cuttack, the Indian seamer said it would give them a chance to express themselves in a pressure-free game.

"Pressure is over. No pressure now, having won series but you want to win in each and every match. You will enjoy this more than the last two games, knowing that we have won the series," he said.

With 700-plus runs being scored in both the games in the series, he said they have become used to it.

"We now know that 350 is a normal... a par score in ODI cricket. That's how we plan our practice. You know you've to bowl fast.



"It's difficult as we're coming from an era where 250-plus was a par score. But it's not safe anymore. It's not easy to bowl as a bowler especially at the death overs."

On his comeback, Bhuvneshwar who played his first ODI match after one year, said: "It's tough when you're playing after a long time. There is nervousness but it's not because of lack of preparation. Preparation goes on even when you're out of the team as you can do it anywhere. I was putting my best at the nets, as best as I can."

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • India lead the 3-match series 2-0
  • The 3rd and final ODI will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended with bowling figures of 1/63 in Cuttack
