India Should go With 5 Bowlers vs England, Hardik Pandya Good Option: VVS Laxman

Hardik Pandya got his maiden Test call-up for India in the England series.

Hardik Pandya got his maiden Test call-up for India in the England series. © AP

India, world No. 1, go into the five-Test series against England with a poor record of three straight series losses against the Alastair Cook-led side.

However, the Indian team under Virat Kohli has slowly transformed into an enviable side with consecutive wins in India and abroad. Against England, who recently lost a Test match in Bangladesh, Kohli and co. would surely fancy their chances to overturn history and make a fresh start.

VVS Laxman, former India batsman, told NDTV that in the first Test in Rajkot India should go with five bowlers.

"With the five-bowler theory, India can make a statement in the first Test against England. I would like to see a combination of three spinners and two pacers in Rajkot," Laxman said.

"India start as favourites but England have the ability to put up a fight in the five-Test series."

India have in their squad three in-form spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Ravindra Jadeja. Rookie Jayant Yadav is in the side as the fourth spinner.

In the pace line-up India have the options of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami And Umesh Yadav. Hardik Pandya, in the side as an all-rounder, has shown potential as a medium-pacer.

"Hardik Pandya is a very good option. I think the choice should be between him and Umesh Yadav. Shami can be the second pacer," Laxman said.

'Virat Kohli could get triple century'

However, former India captain Kapil Dev added that before using five bowlers the conditions should be assessed properly.

"It will all depend on the pitch in Rajkot. England always produce surprising performances. They should not be taken lightly," Kapil said.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was effusive in his praise of Test captain Kohli. "Kohli has been in great form. He should do well against England. He is a different player altogether. In fact, he could get a triple century against England. He should convert his tons into triple-centuries," Kapil said.