 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India Have Found A Gem At No.6 Position: Sunil Gavaskar on Kedar Jadhav

Updated: 22 January 2017 23:54 IST

Sunil Gavaskar congratulated the Indian Team on the series win against England and said that Virat Kohli's team has all the bases covered ahead of the Champions Trophy.

India Have Found A Gem At No.6 Position: Sunil Gavaskar on Kedar Jadhav
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar congratulated Indian team on the series win © AFP

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday congratulated Indian Team on the series win against England and said that Virat Kohli's have all the bases covered ahead of the Champions Trophy. Praising Kedar Jadhav's ability to hit the ball with precision, the former India captain said, "He is a finisher and looking good at No.6. I think India have found a gem in that position." Gavaskar, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, also lauded Kohli's captaincy."The good thing is that captaincy has not affected Virat Kohli's batting and we need him more as a batsman than a captain," he said.

In the first match, India had managed to chase down the score of 351 runs and in the second match MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh led India to an astounding victory. However, Virat Kohli and co. narrowly lost the third match by a narrow margin of five runs.

Gavaskar, who looked content with India's performance in all the three matches said, "Death bowling is still a concern for the Indian team but other than that the team is doing quite well, be it batting or fielding. Now, we don't need to hide any fielder and everyone is contributing, which is a very positive thing."

However, he pointed out some issues, which the Indian team needed to address before the Champions Trophy.

"India have not started well in all the three matches. Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni are not going to score in every matches and someone needs to take the responsibility. Openers lack of form has been a worry but I think once Rohit Sharma is fit, he will be the automatic choice and I would still go for Shikhar Dhawan as the second opener," he said.

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Eden Gardens India vs England 2016 Cricket Kedar Jadhav
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar heaped a praise on Kedar Jadhav
  • We need Virat Kohli more as a batsman than a captain: Gavaskar
  • India won the three-match series 2-1 against England
Related Articles
Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya's Show Bodes Well For Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli
Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya's Show Bodes Well For Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts Win Thriller In Cuttack by 15 Runs, Win Series
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts Win Thriller In Cuttack by 15 Runs, Win Series
India is a Unique Place to Play Cricket: Jos Buttler
India is a Unique Place to Play Cricket: Jos Buttler
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 18 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.