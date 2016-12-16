 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 16 December 2016 19:27 IST

Sunil Gavaskar applauded the efforts of Moeen Ali and Joe Root and said that England batsmen played well on Day 1.

5th Test: India Could Have Bowled Better on Day 1, Says Sunil Gavaskar
England ended on the day 1 with 284/4 © AFP

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday was a tad dissapointed with India's bowling and said that the spinners could have bowled better considering the nature of wicket on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against England at Chennai.

"Considering the pitch was turning, India could have taken more wickets. The length of the bowlers were a little bit short," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Moeen Ali's unbeaten century and Joe Root's crucial 88 propelled England to 284 for four on the first day of the Test.

The cricket legend heaped a praise on England batsmen and said that Moeen Ali and Joe Root played exceedingly well and it's an opportunity for Cook and Co. to end on a winning note.

"2 hundred in a five-Test series is very very good. Today again, after a shaky start he (Moeen Ali) played well and he deserves all the credits," Gavaskar said.

"Joe Root batted exceedingly well, but unfortunately he hasn't been able to convert his 70s and 80s," he further said.

Gavaskar also termed it as an opportunity for England to end the series with a win.

"It is an opportunity for England to end the series with their heads held high," Gavaskar said.

India are eyeing their biggest-ever Test series victory against England and stretch an unbeaten run to a record 18 matches.

"India should end on a winning note, and once you stumble it's difficult to comeback again," the legend said.

Topics : England India Moeen Ali Joe Root Virat Kohli MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gavaskar looked impressed with the efforts of England
  • Opportunity for England to end on a winning note- Gavaskar
  • England ended the day on 284/4 (Moeen Ali 120*, Joe Root 88)
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.